GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers remain interested as Pound Sterling struggles to clear 1.2700

GBP/USD stays below 1.2700 after posting small gains on Monday.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

The pair is likely to stay on the back foot unless risk mood improves.

GBP/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) in the second half of the day on Monday and registered modest gains. The pair, however, finds it difficult to hold above 1.2700 and the technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.37% 0.66% -0.06% -0.07% 0.38% -0.92% EUR -0.44% -0.08% 0.24% -0.50% -0.50% -0.06% -1.36% GBP -0.37% 0.08% 0.30% -0.43% -0.45% 0.00% -1.31% JPY -0.66% -0.24% -0.30% -0.72% -0.75% -0.31% -1.60% CAD 0.06% 0.50% 0.43% 0.72% -0.01% 0.43% -0.88% AUD 0.07% 0.50% 0.45% 0.75% 0.00% 0.45% -0.88% NZD -0.38% 0.06% -0.01% 0.31% -0.43% -0.45% -1.30% CHF 0.92% 1.36% 1.31% 1.60% 0.88% 0.88% 1.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood caused the USD to weaken against its major rivals in the American session on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1% and the S&P 500 rose nearly 0.8%.

The US Census Bureau will release Retail Sales data for May on Tuesday. Investors look for an increase of 0.2%. Unless there is a significant divergence from the market expectation, the reaction to this data could remain short-lived.

Meanwhile, market participants are likely to continue to pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials and to changes in risk mood.

If policymakers leave the door open to a rate reduction in September, the USD could struggle to find demand and help GBP/USD hold its ground. In this scenario, risk flows are likely to continue to drive the action in markets and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders. On the other hand, investors could adopt a cautious stance in case officials voice their willingness to wait until the end of the year before considering a rate cut.

In the early European session on Wednesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will release the inflation data for May.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart remains well below 50, reflecting the bearish bias. On the downside, 1.2640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as key support ahead of 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2580 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Resistances could be seen at 1.2700, 1.2720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.2750, where the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located.