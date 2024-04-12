GBP/USD touched its lowest level since December near 1.2500 on Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

BoE-ECB policy divergence could help Pound Sterling limit its losses.

After posting small gains on Thursday, GBP/USD turned south and touched its lowest level in four months near 1.2500 in the early European session on Friday. The near-term technical picture shows that the bearish potential remains intact but an extended slide in the EUR/GBP pair could help GBP/USD limit its losses.

Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the US Dollar (USD) rally to lose steam on Thursday and allowed GBP/USD to edge slightly higher. Additionally, the decline seen in EUR/GBP after the European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcements suggested that Pound Sterling managed to capture capital outflows out of the Euro.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 1.40% 0.87% 0.90% 0.84% 1.00% 0.42% 1.07% EUR -1.44% -0.55% -0.52% -0.58% -0.41% -1.00% -0.35% GBP -0.88% 0.54% 0.03% -0.04% 0.13% -0.46% 0.20% CAD -0.92% 0.50% -0.03% -0.06% 0.10% -0.48% 0.15% AUD -0.83% 0.59% 0.06% 0.08% 0.16% -0.42% 0.22% JPY -1.02% 0.39% -0.13% -0.11% -0.18% -0.58% 0.06% NZD -0.42% 0.98% 0.45% 0.47% 0.41% 0.58% 0.64% CHF -1.07% 0.34% -0.19% -0.16% -0.23% -0.05% -0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/GBP continues to edge lower early Friday, further helping Pound Sterling limit its losses against the USD. Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said on Thursday that the services inflation in the UK was much higher than in the US and added that rate cuts in the UK should "still be a way off." On the other hand, markets are fairly certain that the ECB will lower key rates in June and continue to ease the policy in the second half of the year.

In the meantime, the USD benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold the policy rate steady in June after strong inflation readings for March.

The US economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets ahead of the weekend, GBP/USD could have a difficult time holding its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays in the lower half of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 30, suggesting that the pair has some more room on the downside before turning technical oversold.

1.2500 (static level, psychological level) aligns as first support before 1.2450 (lower limit of the descending channel) and 1.2420 (static level from November). On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.2550 (mid-point of the descending channel) before 1.2590 (200-day Simple Moving Average).