GBP/USD Current price: 1.2319
- UK Services output and manufacturing output seen contracting further in April.
- Brexit talks resumed, rumours surged on whether an extension is likely or not.
- GBP/USD recovered the 1.2300 level, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair advanced throughout the first half of the day, as the Pound was underpinned by the improved market’s mood. Speculative interest returned to the greenback during US trading hours, which resulted in the pair settling with modest gains just above the 1.2300 figure. UK March inflation figures helped Sterling, as the CPI came in at 1.5% YoY as expected, while the core annual reading printed at 1.6%, also matching the markets forecast. Producer Prices in the same period fell less than anticipated, while the Retail Price Index was up by 2.6%.
Meanwhile, Brexit talks have resumed this week. Talks were making the rounds suggesting a divided opinion within the UK’s negotiation team over whether to seek or not for an extension beyond December 31. The government have stated multiple times that an extension is out of the table, but the coronavirus crisis has come in the way. UK PM Johnson is still recovering and not participating in government. Markit will release this Thursday the preliminary estimate of the UK April Services PMI, foreseen at 29 from 34.5 previously, and the Manufacturing PMI, expected at 42 from 47.8 in March. The kingdom will also publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Index, expected at -40 in April from -9 in March.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD pair maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term, despite its modest intraday advance. It is currently trading around the 50% retracement of its March decline, hovering around the level for a second consecutive day. The 4-hour chart shows that the price remains below all of its moving averages, which are confined to a tight range, reflecting the lack of directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless within negative levels.
Support levels: 1.2275 1.2230 1.2185
Resistance levels: 1.2350 1.2390 1.2440
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 amid prevalent dollar’s demand
Despite the better performance of equities and a modest recovery in US Treasury yields, the greenback edged higher against most major rivals. EUR/USD settles around 1.0815.
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6300 threshold, lacks follow-through
The Aussie found support in upbeat Australian data and the positive tone of global equities. More data coming in Asian trading hours.
WTI all depends on Cushing storage tanks, eyes on June expiry
The price of a barrel of oil is higher on Wednesday's US session's trade, rallying from a low of $10.20 to a high of $16.21, +10%.41 at $14.35 at the time of writing.
Gold: The bulls might take out the USD 1747.82 high
Since the green diagonal line was broken earlier in the session on the 1-hour chart below the price has not looked back. There was some hesitation at the level but soon after the precious metal retook USD 1700.
WTI all depends on Cushing storage tanks, eyes on June expiry
The price of a barrel of oil is higher on Wednesday's US session's trade, rallying from a low of $10.20 to a high of $16.21, +10%.41 at $14.35 at the time of writing.