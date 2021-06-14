The GBP/USD pair is still at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that buying interest is aligned around a mildly bullish 200 SMA, but also that the pair was unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator gyrated south, currently within negative levels, while the RSI consolidates around 44, all of which favor a bearish continuation without confirming it yet.

Comments from BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey also weighed on the pound , as he said that the size of the central bank’s balance sheet would be a major issue over the next five years. On Tuesday, the UK will publish its latest employment figures. The ILO Unemployment Rate for the three months to April is foreseen at 4.7%, below the previous 4.8%. The May Claimant Count Change is seen up by 25K, following the previous -15.1K reading.

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh two-month low of 1.4069 amid expectations the UK government will delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures, from June 21 to July 19, to enable vaccine rollout. Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation and confirmed the new date. The pair trimmed losses and turned positive with Wall Street’s opening, ending the day just above the 1.4100 threshold.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.