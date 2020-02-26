GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2904
- Concerns about the future UK trade relationship with the EU weighed on Pound.
- The UK will publish its negotiation mandate this Thursday.
- GBP/USD is pressuring the 1.2900 level at risk of retesting the year low at 1.2848.
The GBP/USD pair trimmed Tuesday gains and fell toward the 1.2900 level, holding a handful of pips above this last heading into the Asian opening. There was no particular catalyst for the Pound’s decline, although speculative interest is unwilling to push the pair beyond 1.3000 amid the persistent uncertainty about the future UK relationship with the EU. Trade talks will begin next week, with both parts sticking to their guns. The UK wants a Canada-style trade deal, while the EU demands changes in UK rules to reach a “level playing field.” They have until December to come to an agreement.
In the data front, the UK released the January BRC Shop Price Index, which came in at -0.6% against the previous -0.3%. This Thursday, the kingdom won’t release macroeconomic data, although BOE’s Cunliffe is due to offer a speech. Also, the UK will publish its negotiation mandate this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is near daily lows and at risk of retesting this year low at 1.284. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair retreated sharply after failing to advance above a bearish 200 SMA, now trading below all of its moving averages. The Momentum indicator holds around its mid-line, while the RSI hovers around 40, skewing the risk toward the downside.
Support levels:1.2900 1.2850 1.2805
Resistance levels: 1.2960 1.3000 1.3035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
