GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns bullish as focus shifts to US data, UK budget

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000 in the European session on Wednesday.

The UK government will announce the Autumn Budget.

The US economic calendar will feature ADP Employment Change and Q3 GDP data.

Following Monday's choppy action, GBP/USD gained traction and closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase above 1.3000 in the European session on Wednesday as the market focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) budget announcement.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves will unveil the Autumn Budget later in the day, which is expected to include tax rises and spending cuts.

Previewing the potential market reaction to the UK budget announcement, "Chancellor Reeves is expected to loosen fiscal policy somewhat, and if she manages to pull that off and maintain credibility with investors, the GBP might benefit," Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne said in a recently published report.

Meanwhile, the US economic calendar will offer the ADP Employment Change for October and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Investors see employment in the private sector rising by 115,000 following the 143,000 increase recorded in September. Additionally, the US GDP is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 3% in the third quarter.

The USD could stay resilient against its rivals if these data arrive near or above market expectations, making it difficult for GBP/USD to push higher. On the other hand, mixed or disappointing data releases from the US could help the pair hold its ground. Nevertheless, it could be risky to bet on a direction between the US data releases and the UK budget announcement.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD rose above the descending trend line and the pair closed above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator rose slightly above 60 on the 4-hour chart, highlighting a buildup of bullish momentum.

On the upside, 1.3030 (20-day SMA) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.3100 (round level) and 1.3140 (50-day SMA). In case the pair falls below 1.3000 (round level, static level) and starts using this level as resistance, 1.2970 (100-day SMA) could be seen as the next support ahead of 1.2900 (static level).