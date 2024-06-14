GBP/USD stays on the back foot and tests 1.2700 on Friday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt.

The USD could continue to benefit from the souring market mood.

GBP/USD closed in negative territory on Thursday and snapped a three-day winning streak. The pair struggles to hold its ground early Friday and tests 1.2700.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.09% 0.13% 0.17% -0.00% -0.43% -0.36% -0.42% EUR -1.09% -0.61% -0.67% -0.83% -1.23% -1.18% -1.24% GBP -0.13% 0.61% 0.08% -0.21% -0.62% -0.58% -0.64% JPY -0.17% 0.67% -0.08% -0.16% -0.67% -0.64% -0.54% CAD 0.00% 0.83% 0.21% 0.16% -0.39% -0.36% -0.42% AUD 0.43% 1.23% 0.62% 0.67% 0.39% 0.05% -0.02% NZD 0.36% 1.18% 0.58% 0.64% 0.36% -0.05% -0.06% CHF 0.42% 1.24% 0.64% 0.54% 0.42% 0.02% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar erased a portion of Wednesday losses in the European session on Thursday. Although the soft producer inflation data limited the USD's rebound in the early American session, the souring risk mood helped the currency regather its strength later in the day.

Early Friday, safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets, helping the USD continue to outperform its rivals. Additionally, the USD seems to be capturing capital outflows out of the Euro, which struggles to find demand amid political jitters, and the Japanese Yen, which stays under selling pressure following the Bank of Japan's decision to hold policy settings unchanged.

The University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Survey will be featured in the US economic calendar on Friday. Investors, however, could continue to react to changes in risk perception heading into the weekend.

As of writing, US stock index futures were down between 0.65% and 0.1%. A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by an extended slide, could further boost the USD and weigh on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD dropped below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart fell below 40, reflecting the bearish tilt in the short term outlook.

On the downside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as first support at 1.2670 before 1.2640 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2600 (psychological level, static level).

If GBP/USD returns within the ascending channel by rising above 1.2730, sellers could be discouraged. In this case, 1.2750 (100-period SMA) could act as interim resistance before 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).