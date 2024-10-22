GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling trades dangerously close to key support area

GBP/USD trades slightly below 1.3000 in the European session on Tuesday.

Key support area seems to have formed in the 1.2950-1.2960 area.

BoE Governor Bailey will deliver a speech later in the session.

Following a two-day recovery, GBP/USD turned south on Monday and lost 0.5% on the day. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum early Tuesday and trades slightly below 1.3000.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.78% 0.59% 0.72% 0.25% 0.63% 0.69% 0.26% EUR -0.78% -0.20% -0.07% -0.53% -0.12% -0.10% -0.51% GBP -0.59% 0.20% 0.16% -0.35% 0.05% 0.08% -0.27% JPY -0.72% 0.07% -0.16% -0.48% -0.10% -0.06% -0.43% CAD -0.25% 0.53% 0.35% 0.48% 0.38% 0.44% 0.08% AUD -0.63% 0.12% -0.05% 0.10% -0.38% 0.04% -0.32% NZD -0.69% 0.10% -0.08% 0.06% -0.44% -0.04% -0.36% CHF -0.26% 0.51% 0.27% 0.43% -0.08% 0.32% 0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Markets adopted a cautious stance at the beginning of the week amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, allowing the US Dollar (USD) to benefit from safe-haven demand. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.4% and 0.6%.

A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by an extended slide in major equity indexes could allow the USD to preserve its strength and force GBP/USD to stretch lower.

The US economic calendar will feature the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data for October, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

In the early American session, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver a keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Regulatory Forum in New York. Since he is unlikely to comment on the policy outlook, this event could have little to no effect on Pound Sterling's valuation. The next important data release for GBP/USD will be S&P Global's preliminary October Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for the UK and the US on Thursday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades within the descending regression channel coming from late September and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays well below 50, reflecting the bearish bias.

On the downside, the lower limit of the descending channel and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) form a strong support area at 1.2950-1.2960 ahead of 1.2900 (round level, static level). Looking north, first resistance could be seen at 1.3050 (static level, upper limit of the descending channel) before 1.3090-1.3100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, static level) and 1.3140 (50- day SMA).