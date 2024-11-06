GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to rebound as US election fuels USD rally

GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2900 in the European session.

Surging US T-bond yields boost the USD as markets assess US election results.

A risk rally could help the pair limit its losses later in the day.

GBP/USD declined sharply early Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength on developments surrounding the US presidential election. The pair managed to stage a rebound in the European morning and was last seen trading near 1.2900.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.80% 0.20% 1.33% -0.14% -0.34% 0.34% 0.83% EUR -0.80% -0.64% 0.08% -1.34% -0.84% -0.86% -0.37% GBP -0.20% 0.64% 0.48% -0.71% -0.20% -0.22% 0.27% JPY -1.33% -0.08% -0.48% -1.45% -1.10% -0.77% -0.18% CAD 0.14% 1.34% 0.71% 1.45% 0.00% 0.47% 0.98% AUD 0.34% 0.84% 0.20% 1.10% -0.01% -0.02% 0.47% NZD -0.34% 0.86% 0.22% 0.77% -0.47% 0.02% 0.49% CHF -0.83% 0.37% -0.27% 0.18% -0.98% -0.47% -0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Once news outlets started calling Georgia and North Carolina for Donald Trump, two battleground states Republicans lost in the previous election, the USD gathered bullish momentum. In the early European session, Pennsylvania, another swing state that was seen as Kamala Harris' last chance to turn the election around, went to Trump, all but officially confirming his victory.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump has secured 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. In Michigan and Wisconsin, two other key states yet to be called, Trump remains in the lead. Meanwhile, the Decision Desk HQ has Trump securing 286 seats vs Harris' 226.

The initial reaction to the US election result triggered an upsurge in US Treasury bond yields. Although it's difficult to say how Trump policies will shape the US economic outlook, markets seem to be turning reluctant to bet on an aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) Policy easing following this development. On Thursday, the Fed will announce monetary policy decisions.

In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 1.8% and 2.7% on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by a risk rally, could limit the USD's gains and help GBP/USD hold its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains below 50, pointing to a lack of recovery momentum.

On the downside, 1.2850 (static level) aligns as first support before 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level). In case GBP/USD confirms 1.2900 as support, it could extend its recovery toward 1.2930 (static level) and 1.3000 (100-day SMA).