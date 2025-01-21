GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2250 in the European morning on Tuesday.

The ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% in the UK.

US President Donald Trump's tariff threats support the USD.

GBP/USD rose sharply and registered a 1.3% gain on Monday. The pair, however, reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its winnings early Tuesday. At the time of press, GBP/USD was trading near 1.2250, losing about 0.6% on the day.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.56% 0.61% 0.14% 0.82% 0.66% 0.69% 0.35% EUR -0.56% 0.07% -0.39% 0.27% 0.11% 0.15% -0.21% GBP -0.61% -0.07% -0.46% 0.20% 0.02% 0.08% -0.26% JPY -0.14% 0.39% 0.46% 0.65% 0.49% 0.51% 0.18% CAD -0.82% -0.27% -0.20% -0.65% -0.16% -0.12% -0.46% AUD -0.66% -0.11% -0.02% -0.49% 0.16% 0.03% -0.30% NZD -0.69% -0.15% -0.08% -0.51% 0.12% -0.03% -0.35% CHF -0.35% 0.21% 0.26% -0.18% 0.46% 0.30% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although stock and bond markets in the US were closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, the US Dollar (USD) came under strong selling pressure, fuelling GBP/USD's rally.

Reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump would stop short of announcing day-one tariffs at his inauguration ceremony on Monday triggered a risk rally and weighed on the USD.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session, however, Trump said that they could impose tariffs on China if they make a TikTok deal and China doesn't approve it. Additionally, he noted that they are planning to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada as early as February 1, opening the door for a USD rebound.

In the European session on Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% in the three months to November from 4.3%. Other details of the report showed that Employment Change was up 35K in the same period, down sharply from the 173K increase recorded in October. Finally, the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Including Bonus, rose 5.6% after rising 5.2% previously. Disappointing UK labor market data seem to be making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stay resilient against the USD.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases. In case there is a bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by a sharp decline in major indexes, the USD could hold its ground and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50 after rising to the 70 area on Monday, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2230 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-SMA) aligns as immediate support before 1.2200 (round level, static level) and 1.2160 (static level). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.2300 (round level), 1.2350 (100-period SMA) and 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend).