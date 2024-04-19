GBP/USD rose toward 1.2450 after falling below 1.2400 earlier in the day.

Near-term technical outlook does not point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

Markets will stay focused on geopolitics heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day near 1.2450 after falling to a fresh multi-month low below 1.2400 earlier in the day. The cautious market stance could make it difficult for GBP/USD to stretch higher ahead of the weekend.

In the Asian trading hours, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals as investors sought refuge following reports of Israeli missiles striking Iran. Israel has not officially confirmed the news but several outlets reported that US officials said that Israel was behind the attack.

Following the initial flight to safety, the market mood improved slightly on easing fears over a further escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict. According to the CNN, a regional intelligence source said that direct state-to-state strikes between Israel and Iran were over.

Although US stock index futures rebounded from daily lows, they remain in the negative territory. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception could impact the USD's valuation and drive GBP/USD's action in the second half of the day.

Unless there is a fresh development that could improve the market mood in a significant way, investors could refrain from making risky bets amid the geopolitical uncertainty heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading near the mid-point of the descending regression channel. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose toward 50, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact, while the selling pressure stays modest.

On the downside, 1.2400 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support before 1.2350 (lower limit of the descending channel). Resistances are located at 1.2450 (mid-point of the descending channel), 1.2500 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) and 1.2560 (upper limit of the descending channel).