GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to build on Monday gains ahead of BoE hearings

GBP/USD loses its recovery momentum after posting strong gains on Monday.

BoE Governor Bailey will testify before the UK Treasury Select Committee.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that bulls remain hesitant.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and gained nearly 0.5% on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak in the process. The pair, however, lost its traction after approaching 1.2700 and started to edge lower toward 1.2650 in the European morning on Tuesday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.34% -0.40% 0.25% -0.48% -0.75% -0.44% -0.45% EUR 0.34% 0.11% 0.70% -0.02% -0.26% 0.01% 0.00% GBP 0.40% -0.11% 0.59% -0.13% -0.38% -0.10% -0.12% JPY -0.25% -0.70% -0.59% -0.72% -0.92% -0.63% -0.62% CAD 0.48% 0.02% 0.13% 0.72% -0.25% 0.03% 0.03% AUD 0.75% 0.26% 0.38% 0.92% 0.25% 0.27% 0.27% NZD 0.44% -0.01% 0.10% 0.63% -0.03% -0.27% -0.01% CHF 0.45% -0.00% 0.12% 0.62% -0.03% -0.27% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped GBP/USD stretch higher in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the USD to build on the previous week's gains.

Later in the session, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will respond to questions from the UK Treasury Select Committee.

Following the November policy meeting, the BoE cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% and revised inflation projections higher. In the post-meeting press conference, Governor Bailey noted that a gradual approach to cutting rates will help give them time to assess the impact of national insurance rise and other risks.

In case Bailey leaves the door open for another rate reduction in December, GBP/USD could have a hard time extending its rebound. On the other hand, the pair could push higher if Bailey suggests that they could skip a meeting to evaluate how the new budget will impact price and wage inflation before taking another policy step.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Building Permits and Housing Starts data for October, which are unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke out of the descending regression channel but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart turned south after coming within a touching distance of 50, reflecting buyers' hesitancy to bet on another leg higher.

On the upside, 1.2700 (round level, static level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2770 (50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.2800 (round level, static level). Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.2630 (static level, former resistance) ahead of 1.2600 (round level, static level) and 1.2530 (static level).