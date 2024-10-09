GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stays below key level as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100 following Tuesday's meager recovery attempt.

The bearish stance remains unchanged in the near term.

The minutes of the FOMC's September meeting will be scrutinized by investors.

GBP/USD managed to post small gains on Tuesday but failed to reclaim 1.3100. The pair stays relatively quiet in the European session on Wednesday as investors wait for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to publish the minutes of the September policy meeting.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.04% 0.19% -0.09% 0.73% 0.86% 1.28% -0.18% EUR -0.04% 0.22% -0.11% 0.72% 0.80% 1.24% -0.25% GBP -0.19% -0.22% -0.37% 0.51% 0.58% 1.05% -0.36% JPY 0.09% 0.11% 0.37% 0.81% 0.93% 1.32% -0.06% CAD -0.73% -0.72% -0.51% -0.81% 0.15% 0.54% -0.91% AUD -0.86% -0.80% -0.58% -0.93% -0.15% 0.48% -0.98% NZD -1.28% -1.24% -1.05% -1.32% -0.54% -0.48% -1.42% CHF 0.18% 0.25% 0.36% 0.06% 0.91% 0.98% 1.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The recovery seen in Wall Street's main indexes made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength during the American trading hours on Tuesday, allowing GBP/USD to cling to modest daily gains.

Early Wednesday, the souring market mood, after a nearly 7% decline recorded in China's Shanghai Composite Index, caps GBP/USD's upside.

The Fed cut the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) after the September meeting. Investors will scrutinize the FOMC Minutes to see whether policymakers are willing to consider more large rate cuts in the near future.

If the publication shows that officials don't think that they will need to continue to ease the policy aggressively moving forward, the immediate market reaction could support the USD. Nevertheless, the CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets already price in a nearly 90% probability of the Fed opting for a smaller, 25 bps, rate reduction at the November meeting. Hence, the positive impact of a hawkish FOMC Minutes on the USD could remain short-lived.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bearish territory, well below 50, while staying above 30, suggesting that GBP/USD could stretch lower before staging a technical correction.

Immediate support aligns at 1.3050 (static level) before 1.3000 (round level, static level) and 1.2940 (static level). In case GBP/USD manages to clear 1.3100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend), it could extend its recovery toward 1.3170 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).