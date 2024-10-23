GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes but struggles to gather recovery momentum

GBP/USD stays below 1.3000 after closing flat on Tuesday.

Technical sellers could take action in case the pair flips 1.2970 into resistance.

The risk-averse market environment could limit the pair's recovery attempts.

GBP/USD rose slightly above 1.3000 during the European trading hours on Tuesday but failed to stabilize there, closing the day virtually unchanged. The pair fluctuates in a narrow band below 1.3000 in the European morning on Wednesday, while the technical outlook shows no signs of a recovery.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.75% 0.64% 1.98% 0.06% 0.62% 0.64% 0.48% EUR -0.75% -0.18% 1.13% -0.63% -0.15% -0.22% -0.35% GBP -0.64% 0.18% 1.33% -0.57% 0.00% 0.00% -0.20% JPY -1.98% -1.13% -1.33% -1.90% -1.32% -1.27% -1.53% CAD -0.06% 0.63% 0.57% 1.90% 0.48% 0.64% 0.29% AUD -0.62% 0.15% -0.01% 1.32% -0.48% 0.08% -0.22% NZD -0.64% 0.22% -0.00% 1.27% -0.64% -0.08% -0.21% CHF -0.48% 0.35% 0.20% 1.53% -0.29% 0.22% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Tuesday's empty economic calendar allowed the risk-perception to influence GBP/USD's action on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes struggled to gain traction and ended the day with small changes, allowing the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its rivals.

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will speak at an event organized by the Institute of International Finance later in the day. In case Bailey adopts a dovish tone by acknowledging continuous progress in disinflation and doesn't push back against the market expectation of more rate cuts this year, the immediate market reaction could cause Pound Sterling to weaken further.

On the flip side, Existing Home Sales data for September will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar. In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.3% on the day. A bearish opening in Wall Street could continue to support the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays within the descending channel coming from late September and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 50, reflecting the bearish bias. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) forms a strong support level at 1.2970. If this support fails, the mid-point of the descending channel could be seen as the next bearish target at 1.2930 before 1.2900 (round level).

On the upside, interim resistance is located at 1.3000 (round level, static level) before 1.3040 (upper limit of the channel) and 1.3100 (100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart).