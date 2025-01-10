GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.2300 in the European morning on Friday.

The 10-year UK gilt yield stays above 4.8%.

December labor market data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

After dipping to its weakest level since November 2023 below 1.2250 in the European session on Thursday, GBP/USD erased a portion of its losses in the second half of the day. The pair trades in a narrow channel at around 1.2300 on Friday as investors keep a close eye on the action in the UK gilt markets while waiting for December labor market data from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 1.12% 0.44% -0.28% 0.50% 0.63% 0.32% EUR -0.07% 1.04% 0.33% -0.29% 0.48% 0.60% 0.29% GBP -1.12% -1.04% -0.70% -1.31% -0.56% -0.43% -0.75% JPY -0.44% -0.33% 0.70% -0.68% 0.11% 0.26% 0.13% CAD 0.28% 0.29% 1.31% 0.68% 0.71% 0.86% 0.57% AUD -0.50% -0.48% 0.56% -0.11% -0.71% 0.12% -0.19% NZD -0.63% -0.60% 0.43% -0.26% -0.86% -0.12% -0.31% CHF -0.32% -0.29% 0.75% -0.13% -0.57% 0.19% 0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The selloff in the UK gilts continued early Thursday, causing Pound Sterling to weaken against its major rivals. In the European morning on Friday, the yield on the 10-year UK gilt stays in positive territory at around 4.85%. Another leg higher in this yield could trigger a new bout of selloff in GBP. On the other hand, a downward correction could help GBP/USD hold its ground.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the December employment data in the early American session on Friday. The market expectation is for Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 160,000 following the 227,000 increase reported in November. In the same period, the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.2%.

A positive surprise in NFP, with a reading above 200,000, could help the USD gather strength and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend. On the flip side, the USD could come under pressure if the NFP arrives below 150,000. In this scenario, GBP/USD could stage a rebound later in the American session. Investors, however, could refrain from betting on a steady recovery until the UK gilt market settles down.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 40 and GBP/USD remains in the lower half of the one-month-old descending regression channel, highlighting the bearish bias.

On the downside, first support is located at 1.2250 (lower limit of the descending channel) before 1.2200 (static level, round level) and 1.2140 (static level from November 2023). Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.2360 (mid-point of the descending channel) ahead of 1.2400 (round level, static level) and 1.2440 (50-period Simple Moving Average).