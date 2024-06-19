GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes above key support after inflation data

GBP/USD trades above 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday.

Annual inflation in the UK declined to 2% as forecast.

Technical sellers could stay on the sidelines while the pair holds above 1.2700.

GBP/USD gained traction in the European session on Wednesday after closing slightly above 1.2700 on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that buyers could remain interested while 1.2700 holds as support.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday that inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 2% on a yearly basis in May from 2.3% in April. This reading came in line with the market expectation. In the same period, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.5%, at a softer pace than the 3.9% increase recorded in April.

The Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday. Following the announcement of the July 4 election in the UK, the BoE cancelled all the public appearances. Hence, the BoE is widely expected to keep the policy settings unchanged despite these inflation readings and wait until after election to take a policy step.

Bond and stock markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday on Wednesday. As a result, the action in foreign exchange markets could stay subdued in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD returned within the ascending regression channel by rising above 1.2700 and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

On the upside, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as first resistance at 1.2750 before 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2830 (mid-point of the ascending channel). Supports are located at 1.2700 (lower limit of the ascending channel), 1.2680 (200-period SMA) and 1.2640 (100-day SMA).