- GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2750 in the European session.
- Upbeat data releases from the UK help Pound Sterling hold its ground.
- GBP/USD could edge higher in case risk mood improves ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD reversed its direction after dipping below 1.2700 and closed in positive territory above 1.2750 on Thursday. The positive shift seen in risk mood supports the pair on Friday as markets await Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US.
The data from the US showed on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.4% on a yearly basis in December, coming in above the November print and the market expectation of 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% on a monthly basis.
Inflation figures provided a boost to the US Dollar (USD) with the initial reaction but they seemingly failed to persuade markets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could refrain from lowering the policy rate in March. The CME FedWatch Tool still shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 70% chance that there will be a 25 basis points rate cut in March and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4%.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported early Friday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.3% on a monthly basis in November. This reading followed the 0.3% contraction recorded in October and helped Pound Sterling stay resilient against the USD. In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up 0.8%, reflecting an upbeat market mood in the European session.
Annual producer inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the PPI, is expected to climb to 1.3% in December from 0.9% in November. The USD's reaction to inflation data on Thursday suggests that it will take a significant increase in the PPI to convince investors that the Fed will delay the policy pivot toward the end of the second quarter.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD stays above the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator moves sideways above 50, pointing to a bullish bias in the near term.
1.2780 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.2830 (end-point of the latest uptrend, December 28 high) and 1.2860 (mid-point of the ascending channel).
On the downside, supports are located at 1.2750 (lower limit of the ascending channel), 1.2710-1.2700 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) and 1.2670 (200-period SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after soft US producer inflation data
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0950 and erased its daily losses in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the monthly Core PPI was unchanged in December for the third straight month, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping toward 1.2700 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the American session after the latest data showed that the annual PPI rose at a softer pace than expected in December.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly high above $2,050
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above $2,050. Escalating geopolitical tensions and retreating US Treasury bond yields following soft producer inflation data from the US fuel XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
Tensions rise in the Red Sea
For now, we are not overly concerned that the events in the Red Sea would affect global markets. Risk markets could take a hit from the rising geopolitical uncertainty, but at this point, we do not see this constituting an inflation shock.