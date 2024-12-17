GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling shows signs of life but upside remains capped

GBP/USD trades marginally higher near 1.2700 in the European session.

Upbeat employment data from the UK support Pound Sterling.

The pair's action could turn subdues ahead of UK inflation data and Fed meeting.

Following the sharp decline seen in the second half of the previous week, GBP/USD staged a correction and closed in positive territory on Monday. The pair holds its ground and trades at around 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.62% 0.43% 1.72% 0.76% 1.47% 1.79% 2.07% EUR -0.62% -0.18% 1.06% 0.12% 0.84% 1.17% 1.44% GBP -0.43% 0.18% 1.23% 0.31% 1.03% 1.35% 1.63% JPY -1.72% -1.06% -1.23% -0.94% -0.23% 0.08% 0.37% CAD -0.76% -0.12% -0.31% 0.94% 0.71% 1.04% 1.32% AUD -1.47% -0.84% -1.03% 0.23% -0.71% 0.32% 0.61% NZD -1.79% -1.17% -1.35% -0.08% -1.04% -0.32% 0.28% CHF -2.07% -1.44% -1.63% -0.37% -1.32% -0.61% -0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Tuesday, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.3% in the three months to October, as expected. In this period, Employment Change was up by 173,000, while annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, rose to 5.2% from 4.9%.

Although the negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength in the European session, GBP/USD manages to hold its ground following the labor market data.

In the second half of the day, the US Census Bureau will publish Retail Sales data for November, which is expected to post an increase of 0.5% on a monthly basis following the 0.4% growth recorded in October. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements, however, the market reaction to this data could remain short-lived. In case Wall Street's main indexes turn south after the opening bell, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals and cap GBP/USD's upside.

In the European morning on Wednesday, the UK's ONS will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy. In case GBP/USD confirms 1.2700 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) as support, it could face the next resistance at 1.2730 (200-period SMA) before 1.2750 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.2660 (20-period SMA) ahead of 1.2620 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).