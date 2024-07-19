GBP/USD declines toward 1.2900 after posting large losses on Thursday.

Safe-haven flows dominate financial markets in the European session on Friday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

After closing in negative territory on Thursday, GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and falls toward 1.2900 in the European session on Friday, as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the negative shift seen in risk sentiment.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.59% -0.49% 0.53% 1.40% 1.40% -0.58% EUR -0.22% 0.40% -0.51% 0.50% 1.21% 1.38% -0.61% GBP -0.59% -0.40% -0.55% 0.11% 0.80% 0.92% -1.15% JPY 0.49% 0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.67% 1.87% -0.30% CAD -0.53% -0.50% -0.11% -1.03% 0.78% 0.86% -1.15% AUD -1.40% -1.21% -0.80% -1.67% -0.78% 0.16% -1.83% NZD -1.40% -1.38% -0.92% -1.87% -0.86% -0.16% -1.99% CHF 0.58% 0.61% 1.15% 0.30% 1.15% 1.83% 1.99% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Wall Street's main indexes turned south after the opening bell on Thursday, helping the USD find demand in the second half of the day. Early Friday, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed that Retail Sales declined 1.2% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 2.9% increase recorded in May and came in weaker than analysts' forecast of -0.4%, further weighing on Pound Sterling.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases ahead of the weekend. Hence, the risk perception could continue to impact GBP/USD's action.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.3% and 0.4%. In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is down 0.6% on the day.

Investors will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials before the Fed blackout period starts this Saturday. Currently, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are nearly fully pricing in a 25 basis points rate cut in September. This positioning suggests that the USD does not have a lot of room on the downside, even if Fed officials voice support for a rate reduction in September.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD dropped below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel coming from early July and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart fell below 40, reflecting a buildup of bearish pressure.

On the downside, 1.2900 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.2875 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2820-1.2830 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 50% retracement).

1.2930 (50-period SMA) could be seen as first resistance before 1.2960 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.3000 (psychological level, static level).