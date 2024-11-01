- GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2900 following Thursday's sharp decline.
- The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 113,000 in October.
GBP/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.2900 in the European morning on Friday after closing deep in the red on Thursday. The pair remains technically bearish as investors await October labor market data from the US.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.72%
|0.51%
|-0.59%
|0.33%
|0.71%
|0.30%
|-0.43%
|EUR
|0.72%
|1.35%
|0.05%
|1.06%
|1.52%
|1.03%
|0.32%
|GBP
|-0.51%
|-1.35%
|-0.47%
|-0.18%
|0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.78%
|JPY
|0.59%
|-0.05%
|0.47%
|0.99%
|0.67%
|0.15%
|-0.31%
|CAD
|-0.33%
|-1.06%
|0.18%
|-0.99%
|0.34%
|-0.10%
|-0.72%
|AUD
|-0.71%
|-1.52%
|-0.22%
|-0.67%
|-0.34%
|-0.52%
|-1.18%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-1.03%
|0.24%
|-0.15%
|0.10%
|0.52%
|-0.73%
|CHF
|0.43%
|-0.32%
|0.78%
|0.31%
|0.72%
|1.18%
|0.73%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Although mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength, GBP/USD struggled to find a foothold as safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets on Thursday.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson refrained from commenting on the market reaction to the UK budget announcement when asked about it late Thursday. "The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been very clear that first and foremost, this budget has been about restoring fiscal stability, and she's outlined two new robust fiscal rules, which put public finances on a sustainable path," the spokesperson explained.
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the employment report. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are expected to rise by 113,000 in October, following the 254,000 increase recorded in September. A disappointing reading below 100,000 could feed into expectations for two more 25 basis points Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year and cause the USD to come under pressure with the immediate reaction.
On the other hand, a positive surprise, with an NFP print of 150,000 or higher, could support the USD and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend.
Toward the end of the European session, investors could look to book profits and adjust positions ahead of next week's US presidential election and Fed policy meeting. As a result, inter-market correlations could weaken and open the door for irregular actions in major currency pairs, making it risky to bet on a directional move depending on the outcome of the US labor market data.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 40, suggesting that GBP/USD remains bearish but lacks momentum in the near term. On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 1.2850 before 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average(SMA)) and 1.2760 (static level).
In case GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2900, 1.2960 (50-period SMA, 20-period SMA) could be seen as next resistance ahead of 1.2980 (100-day SMA) and 1.3000 (round level).
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar dives after terrible NFP report – LIVE
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 12,000 in October, much worse than anticipated and down from the impressive 254,000 increase recorded in September. Average Hourly Earnings met expectations at 4%, while the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1%, as expected.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0900 after US NFP shock
EUR/USD jumped towards 1.0900 after job creation in the US missed miserably in October. The country added a measly 12,000 new jobs in the month, much worse than the 113,000 anticipated. The US Dollar is in sell-off mode.
GBP/USD trims losses and regain some poise on USD weakness
GBP/USD advanced towards the current 1.2950 region after closing deep in the red on Thursday. A tepid US employment report pushed investors away from the US Dollar, helping the battered Pound.
Gold recovers above $2,750 as traders brace for US NFP data
Gold recovers some lost ground and trades slightly above $2,750 on Friday. The uncertainties surrounding the US presidential election and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East provide some support to the precious metal as focus shifts to key US data.
Bank of Japan holds rates steady amid signs of modest GDP growth
Monthly industrial production results have been mixed but generally indicate a modest recovery in third-quarter GDP. Clear guidance from the Bank of Japan remains elusive, with each upcoming meeting being pivotal.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.