GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers look to retain control as 1.2700 resistance holds

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.2700 on Thursday.

The negative shift seen in risk mood weighs on Pound Sterling.

Investors await weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.

After recovering above 1.2700 during the European trading hours on Wednesday, GBP/USD erased its gains and closed the day virtually unchanged slightly below this level. The pair stays on the back foot early Thursday and trades at its lowest level in a month since early July.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.10% 1.09% -0.35% -0.89% -0.57% -0.62% -0.10% EUR 0.10% 1.11% -0.40% -0.92% -0.46% -0.63% -0.11% GBP -1.09% -1.11% -1.41% -1.99% -1.55% -1.72% -1.21% JPY 0.35% 0.40% 1.41% -0.52% -0.29% -0.27% 0.25% CAD 0.89% 0.92% 1.99% 0.52% 0.36% 0.28% 0.62% AUD 0.57% 0.46% 1.55% 0.29% -0.36% -0.17% 0.35% NZD 0.62% 0.63% 1.72% 0.27% -0.28% 0.17% 0.52% CHF 0.10% 0.11% 1.21% -0.25% -0.62% -0.35% -0.52% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The souring market mood seems to be making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stay resilient against its rivals. At the time of press, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 1% on the day and US stock index futures were trading marginally lower.

In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to come in at 240,000 in the week ending August 3. In case the number arrives above the market expectation, the initial reaction could hurt the USD and help GBP/USD limit its losses.

Nevertheless, GBP/USD could have a difficult time staging a rebound in case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades below the descending trend line and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, reflecting a bearish stance in the near term.

1.2620 (static level, beginning point of the latest uptrend) aligns as first support for GBP/USD before 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2550 (static level)..

On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.2710-1.2700 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, psychological level align) ahead of 1.2750 and 1.2780 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).