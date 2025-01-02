GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers could hesitate if 1.2500 support holds

GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.2500 in the European morning.

Sellers could stay on the sidelines in case 1.2500 support stays intact.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

GBP/USD closed in the red on Monday and Tuesday, pressured by the broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength. Following the New Year break, the pair trades marginally higher on the day above 1.2500.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.54% 0.40% -0.69% -0.09% 0.17% 0.32% 0.32% EUR -0.54% -0.14% -1.27% -0.67% -0.44% -0.26% -0.26% GBP -0.40% 0.14% -1.12% -0.53% -0.30% -0.13% -0.12% JPY 0.69% 1.27% 1.12% 0.57% 0.91% 1.16% 1.09% CAD 0.09% 0.67% 0.53% -0.57% 0.26% 0.47% 0.41% AUD -0.17% 0.44% 0.30% -0.91% -0.26% 0.17% 0.17% NZD -0.32% 0.26% 0.13% -1.16% -0.47% -0.17% 0.00% CHF -0.32% 0.26% 0.12% -1.09% -0.41% -0.17% -0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets toward the end of the year and helped the USD outperform its rivals. In the European morning on Thursday, US stock index futures rise between 0.5% and 0.7%, pointing to an improving risk mood.

The US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is forecast to rise to 224,000 from 219,000. In case there is a bigger increase than expected, the USD could come under selling pressure with the immediate reaction.

Investors will also pay close attention to the risk perception in the second half of the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by a risk rally, could hurt the USD and allow GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.

The UK economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. Ahead of the weekend, the ISM will publish the US Manufacturing PMI data for December.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, while fluctuating below the descending trend line coming from December 10. Although these technical signs suggest that the bearish bias remains intact, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator recovers toward 50, reflecting a loss of momentum.

On the upside, 1.2540-1.2550 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) aligns as first resistance area before 1.2575 (descending trend line) and 1.2615 (100-period SMA). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.2500 (round level, psychological level), 1.2440 (static level) and 1.2400 (static level, round level).