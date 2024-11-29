GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the European session.

Financial markets in the US will close early on Friday.

Improving risk mood could help the pair stretch higher ahead of the weekend.

After posting small gains on Thursday, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in over two weeks at 1.2750 early Friday.

Following the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US, the US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure amid a positive shift seen in risk mood in the Asian session and helped GBP/USD gain traction. Additionally, US Treasury bond yields continued to stretch lower, making it difficult for the USD to find a foothold.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.47% -1.40% -2.61% 0.37% -0.15% -1.04% -1.26% EUR 1.47% -0.10% -1.75% 1.25% 1.26% -0.15% -0.37% GBP 1.40% 0.10% -1.66% 1.37% 1.37% -0.04% -0.27% JPY 2.61% 1.75% 1.66% 3.06% 2.97% 1.68% 1.58% CAD -0.37% -1.25% -1.37% -3.06% -0.36% -1.38% -1.64% AUD 0.15% -1.26% -1.37% -2.97% 0.36% -1.39% -1.61% NZD 1.04% 0.15% 0.04% -1.68% 1.38% 1.39% -0.22% CHF 1.26% 0.37% 0.27% -1.58% 1.64% 1.61% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.3% and 0.4%, while the UK's FTSE 100 Index was trading flat on the day.

Later in the session, the Bank of England (BoE) will publish the Financial Stability Report, which is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction. The US economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases. Moreover, stock and bond markets in the US will close early. Hence, the trading action is likely to turn subdued heading into the weekend. Month-end flows and position adjustments on the last business day of November, however, could ramp up market volatility and trigger irregular action in GBP/USD toward the end of the European session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading slightly above 1.2700, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. While this level remains intact as support, technical buyers could remain interested. On the upside, 1.2760 (static level) aligns as next resistance before 1.2800 (round level, static level) and 1.2835 (200-period SMA).

In case 1.2700 support fails, 1.2640 (20-period SMA, static level) could be seen as next support ahead of 1.2600 (static level, round level).