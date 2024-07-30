GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains fragile despite recovering from multi-week lows

GBP/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.2850 on Tuesday.

The technical picture is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

The pair could struggle to find direction ahead of the Fed and the BoE policy meetings.

GBP/USD touched its weakest level in nearly three weeks below 1.2810 on Monday but managed to retrace its decline to end the day flat. The pair holds relatively stable slightly above 1.2850 in the European session but the technical outlook is yet to point to an extended recovery.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.21% 0.05% 0.77% 0.07% -0.00% -0.07% 0.30% EUR -0.21% -0.19% 0.55% -0.12% -0.17% -0.30% 0.11% GBP -0.05% 0.19% 0.70% 0.05% 0.02% -0.09% 0.28% JPY -0.77% -0.55% -0.70% -0.72% -0.74% -0.83% -0.44% CAD -0.07% 0.12% -0.05% 0.72% -0.04% -0.17% 0.23% AUD 0.00% 0.17% -0.02% 0.74% 0.04% -0.09% 0.25% NZD 0.07% 0.30% 0.09% 0.83% 0.17% 0.09% 0.37% CHF -0.30% -0.11% -0.28% 0.44% -0.23% -0.25% -0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot as the US Dollar (USD) benefited from the risk-averse atmosphere. Investors, however, seem to remain reluctant to commit to a directional move in the pair ahead of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's monetary policy announcements on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Early Tuesday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is down 0.3% while US stock index futures trade marginally higher, reflecting a cautious market stance.

In the second half of the day, Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for July and JOLTS Job Openings data for June will be featured in the US economic calendar. Unless there is a significant divergence between the market expectation of 8.03 million and the actual print in the job openings data, GBP/USD is likely to stay in a consolidation phase. A significant decline in job openings, with a reading below 7.5 million, could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays slightly below the descending trend line, currently located at 1.2860, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.2830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as interim support before 1.2800-1.2790 (psychological level, 200-period SMA) and 1.2750 (static level).

In case GBP/USD clears 1.2860 and stabilizes above this level, 1.2880 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2900 (100-period SMA).