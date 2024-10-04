- GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3150 early Friday.
- The technical outlook suggests that the recent rebound is a technical correction.
- Investors await September Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US.
After losing more than 1% on Thursday, GBP/USD stages a rebound and trades in positive territory above 1.3150 in the European session on Friday. The pair's technical picture highlights that the bearish bias remains intact as market focus shifts to the US labor market data.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.22%
|1.56%
|2.91%
|0.31%
|0.85%
|2.09%
|1.26%
|EUR
|-1.22%
|0.34%
|1.68%
|-0.87%
|-0.31%
|0.90%
|0.12%
|GBP
|-1.56%
|-0.34%
|1.47%
|-1.21%
|-0.65%
|0.55%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|-2.91%
|-1.68%
|-1.47%
|-2.46%
|-2.05%
|-0.75%
|-1.54%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|0.87%
|1.21%
|2.46%
|0.59%
|1.78%
|1.00%
|AUD
|-0.85%
|0.31%
|0.65%
|2.05%
|-0.59%
|1.21%
|0.42%
|NZD
|-2.09%
|-0.90%
|-0.55%
|0.75%
|-1.78%
|-1.21%
|-0.79%
|CHF
|-1.26%
|-0.12%
|0.22%
|1.54%
|-1.00%
|-0.42%
|0.79%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Dovish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey triggered a Pound Sterling selloff early Thursday. In the second half of the day, the US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength and didn't allow GBP/USD to stage a rebound after the September ISM Services PMI came in at 54.9, surpassing the market expectation of 51.7.
In the European morning on Friday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill adopted a more cautious tone regarding further policy easing and helped Pound Sterling find support. "Further cuts in the bank rate remain in prospect but it will be important to guard against the risk of cutting rates either too far or too fast," Pill said.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish employment figures for September. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise by 140,000 and the Unemployment Rate is expected to stay unchanged at 4.2%.
A stronger-than-forecast growth in NFP could make it difficult for GBP/USD to extend its recovery in the second half of the day. On the flip side, a disappointing reading could have the opposite impact on the pair's action, opening the door for another leg higher heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index stays below 50 after rebounding from below-20, suggesting that GBP/USD is in a correction phase rather than in the beginning of a reversal. On the upside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as first resistance at 1.3200 before 1.3225 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3260 (100-period SMA).
Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.3100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.3050 (static level) and 1.3000 (static level).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Nonfarm Payrolls surpasses consensus in September – LIVE
The US economy added 254K jobs in September, largely exceeding the 140K initially estimated. In addition, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.1% in the same month (from 4.2%).
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1000 on stellar NFP
The buying bias in the Greenback gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created far more jobs than initially estimated in September, dragging EUR/USD to the area of new lows near 1.0980.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3100 after encouraging US Payrolls
The continuation of the uptrend in the US Dollar motivates GBP/USD to accelerates its losses and breaches 1.3100 the figure in the wake of the release of US NFP.
Gold tests fresh lows near $2,640 after strong NFP
Gold prices intensifies their bearish stance for the day, deflating to the vicinity of the $2,640 region following the publication of the US labour market report for the month of September.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.