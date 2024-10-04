GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3150 early Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that the recent rebound is a technical correction.

Investors await September Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US.

After losing more than 1% on Thursday, GBP/USD stages a rebound and trades in positive territory above 1.3150 in the European session on Friday. The pair's technical picture highlights that the bearish bias remains intact as market focus shifts to the US labor market data.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.22% 1.56% 2.91% 0.31% 0.85% 2.09% 1.26% EUR -1.22% 0.34% 1.68% -0.87% -0.31% 0.90% 0.12% GBP -1.56% -0.34% 1.47% -1.21% -0.65% 0.55% -0.22% JPY -2.91% -1.68% -1.47% -2.46% -2.05% -0.75% -1.54% CAD -0.31% 0.87% 1.21% 2.46% 0.59% 1.78% 1.00% AUD -0.85% 0.31% 0.65% 2.05% -0.59% 1.21% 0.42% NZD -2.09% -0.90% -0.55% 0.75% -1.78% -1.21% -0.79% CHF -1.26% -0.12% 0.22% 1.54% -1.00% -0.42% 0.79% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Dovish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey triggered a Pound Sterling selloff early Thursday. In the second half of the day, the US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength and didn't allow GBP/USD to stage a rebound after the September ISM Services PMI came in at 54.9, surpassing the market expectation of 51.7.

In the European morning on Friday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill adopted a more cautious tone regarding further policy easing and helped Pound Sterling find support. "Further cuts in the bank rate remain in prospect but it will be important to guard against the risk of cutting rates either too far or too fast," Pill said.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish employment figures for September. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise by 140,000 and the Unemployment Rate is expected to stay unchanged at 4.2%.

A stronger-than-forecast growth in NFP could make it difficult for GBP/USD to extend its recovery in the second half of the day. On the flip side, a disappointing reading could have the opposite impact on the pair's action, opening the door for another leg higher heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index stays below 50 after rebounding from below-20, suggesting that GBP/USD is in a correction phase rather than in the beginning of a reversal. On the upside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as first resistance at 1.3200 before 1.3225 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3260 (100-period SMA).

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.3100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.3050 (static level) and 1.3000 (static level).