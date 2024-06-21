GBP/USD struggles to rebound from the monthly low it set on Friday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

The US economic calendar will feature S&P Global PMI data.

GBP/USD lost 0.5% on Thursday and continued to push lower in the early European session on Friday. After touching its lowest level since mid-May at 1.2630, GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2650 area but the technical outlook doesn't highlight a buildup of recovery momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% 0.25% 0.94% -0.36% -0.50% 0.13% 0.18% EUR -0.09% 0.18% 0.90% -0.44% -0.68% 0.08% 0.09% GBP -0.25% -0.18% 0.78% -0.63% -0.88% -0.15% -0.07% JPY -0.94% -0.90% -0.78% -1.18% -1.42% -0.67% -0.70% CAD 0.36% 0.44% 0.63% 1.18% -0.20% 0.49% 0.56% AUD 0.50% 0.68% 0.88% 1.42% 0.20% 0.82% 0.81% NZD -0.13% -0.08% 0.15% 0.67% -0.49% -0.82% 0.06% CHF -0.18% -0.09% 0.07% 0.70% -0.56% -0.81% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it left the monetary policy settings unchanged. "June decision was finely balanced as higher-than-expected services inflation reflected factors that would not push up medium-term inflation," the BoE said in its press release. The BoE's optimistic tone on inflation outlook caused Pound Sterling to weaken against its major rivals.

Analysts ING think that the BoE is likely to lower the policy rate in August. "The probability of an August rate cut has inched up from 40% to 60% in the minutes since," they said. "The fact that there wasn't a larger repricing is probably because the Bank didn't change its forward guidance. And for us, August rate cut is our base case."

Early Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales rose 2.9% on a monthly basis in May. This reading surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 1.5% and helped Pound Sterling show some resilience. Other data from the UK showed that the S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI declined to 51.7 in June's flash estimate from 53 in May, limiting GBP/USD's rebound.

Ahead of the weekend, S&P Global PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. In case PMI surveys point to an ongoing expansion in the private sector at a healthy pace, with a Composite PMI reading of 52.0 or higher, the USD could gather strength heading into the weekend and weigh on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD dropped below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart fell below 40, reflecting the bearish tilt in the short-term outlook.

On the downside, 1.2640 (100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as key support level. If GBP/USD falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, an extended slide toward 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2580 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen.

The 200-period SMA and the lower limit of the ascending channel forms stiff resistance at 1.2700 before 1.2740 (100-period SMA), 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).