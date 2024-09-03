GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3100 in the European session on Tuesday.

The technical picture points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

Investors await US ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session on Tuesday and retreats toward 1.3100. The technical outlook suggests that sellers retain control as focus shifts to August ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.09% 0.53% 0.90% 0.28% 0.45% 0.24% 0.53% EUR -1.09% -0.54% -0.18% -0.82% -0.63% -0.87% -0.56% GBP -0.53% 0.54% 0.36% -0.25% -0.09% -0.30% -0.00% JPY -0.90% 0.18% -0.36% -0.63% -0.46% -0.69% -0.38% CAD -0.28% 0.82% 0.25% 0.63% 0.17% -0.05% 0.26% AUD -0.45% 0.63% 0.09% 0.46% -0.17% -0.23% 0.10% NZD -0.24% 0.87% 0.30% 0.69% 0.05% 0.23% 0.29% CHF -0.53% 0.56% 0.00% 0.38% -0.26% -0.10% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged as trading volumes remained thin amid the Labor Day holiday in the US.

With trading conditions starting to normalize on Tuesday, the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the souring risk mood, causing GBP/USD to stretch lower. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.5% and 0.8%, pointing to a bearish opening in Wall Street.

In the second half of the day, the ISM will release August Manufacturing PMI data. The market expectation is for the headline PMI to improve modestly to 47.5 from 46.8 in July. A better-than-forecast print could support the USD and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.

Investors will also pay close attention to the employment component of the PMI survey. The Employment Index dropped to its lowest level since July 2020 at 43.4 in July. Another drop in this data could feed into concerns over worsening conditions in the labor market and make it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength. On the flip side, a noticeable rebound, with a reading close to 50, could provide an additional boost to the currency.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke below 1.3130 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend) after spending the first day of the week near this level. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 40, suggesting that sellers retain control of the pair's action.

Immediate support is located at 1.3100 (psychological level, static level) ahead of 1.3040 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.3000 (psychological level, static level).

On the upside, technical sellers could be discouraged if GBP/USD flips 1.3130 into support. Above this level, 1.3170 (50-period SMA) could be seen as next resistance before 1.3200 (psychological level, static level).