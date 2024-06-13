GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2830 to extend uptrend

GBP/USD touched its highest level in three months above 1.2850 on Wednesday.

The pair stays below 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday.

Pound Sterling could extend uptrend in case it flip 1.2830 into support.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early March above 1.2850 on Wednesday. The pair erased a portion of its daily gains in the late American session but closed in positive territory for the third consecutive day. Early Thursday, GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2800.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.48% 0.20% -0.13% -1.06% -1.15% -0.22% EUR -0.01% -0.14% 0.44% 0.12% -0.79% -0.91% 0.03% GBP 0.48% 0.14% 0.70% 0.27% -0.65% -0.77% 0.17% JPY -0.20% -0.44% -0.70% -0.33% -1.33% -1.46% -0.37% CAD 0.13% -0.12% -0.27% 0.33% -0.89% -1.03% -0.10% AUD 1.06% 0.79% 0.65% 1.33% 0.89% -0.12% 0.82% NZD 1.15% 0.91% 0.77% 1.46% 1.03% 0.12% 0.95% CHF 0.22% -0.03% -0.17% 0.37% 0.10% -0.82% -0.95% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure and fuelled GBP/USD's rally in the early American session following soft inflation prints on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.3% on a yearly basis in May, down from the 3.4% increase recorded in April. Additionally, the CPI was unchanged on a monthly basis, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy price, was up 0.2%.

Later in the day, the USD staged a correction and caused GBP/USD to pull away from multi-month highs. The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% as expected. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, the so called dot-plot, showed that 4 of 19 officials saw no rate cuts in 2024, 7 projected a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction, while 8 marked down a 50 bps cut in the policy rate. In the meantime, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from confirming a rate cut in September and reiterated the data-dependent approach.

The US economic docket will feature the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May later in the day. In case monthly PPI and core PPI figures come in below analysts' estimates, the USD could come under renewed bearish pressure and open the door for another leg higher in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The mid-point of the ascending regression channel aligns as key resistance at 1.2830. Once GBP/USD confirms that level as support, it could extend its uptrend toward 1.2900 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2930 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

On the downside, the 100-period and the 50-period Simple moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart form support at 1.2750-1.2760 before 1.2730 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2700 (psychological level, static level).