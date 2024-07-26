GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.2890-1.2900 to extend recovery

GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2850 in the European session on Friday.

The pair could face stiff resistance at 1.2890-1.2900.

The BEA will release PCE Price Index figures for June later in the day.

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt during the European trading hours on Thursday, GBP/USD turned south and registered its lowest daily close in two weeks at 1.2850. The pair clings to modest gains early Friday as investors await Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% 0.36% -1.97% 0.69% 1.88% 1.96% -0.46% EUR -0.29% 0.06% -2.31% 0.36% 1.63% 1.61% -0.81% GBP -0.36% -0.06% -2.46% 0.28% 1.58% 1.53% -0.89% JPY 1.97% 2.31% 2.46% 2.76% 4.01% 3.98% 1.48% CAD -0.69% -0.36% -0.28% -2.76% 1.28% 1.26% -1.16% AUD -1.88% -1.63% -1.58% -4.01% -1.28% -0.01% -2.43% NZD -1.96% -1.61% -1.53% -3.98% -1.26% 0.01% -2.35% CHF 0.46% 0.81% 0.89% -1.48% 1.16% 2.43% 2.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported in its first estimate that the United States' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.8% in the second quarter. This reading followed the 1.4% growth recorded in the previous quarter and beat analysts' estimate for an expansion of 2%. As a result, the US Dollar (USD) held resilient against its major rivals and didn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction.

The BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for June later in the day. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index is forecast to rise 0.1% in June. The core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, is also seen rising 0.1%. The PCE inflation data is unlikely to offer any surprises or trigger a market reaction, given the fact that the GDP report showed on Thursday the core PCE Price Index rose 2.9% on a quarterly basis, below the 3.7% increase registered in the first quarter but above analysts' estimate of 2.7%.

Instead, investors could react to changes in risk perception. Early Friday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up nearly 1% on the day and US stock index futures rise between 0.5% and 1%. If risk flows dominate the action in financial markets ahead of the weekend, the USD could have a hard time finding demand and pave the way for a rebound in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD could face immediate resistance at 1.2890-1.2900, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the descending trend line meet. In case the pair manages to flip that area into support, it could extend its recovery toward 1.2930-1.2940 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA) and 1.3000 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, supports are located at 1.2830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2800-1.2790 (psychological level, 200-period SMA).