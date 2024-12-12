GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2750 in the European morning on Thursday.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair remains bullish in the near term.

The pair could face the next stiff resistance at 1.2800.

GBP/USD registered small losses on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time holding its ground. The pair trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2750 on Thursday and the technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.51% -0.17% 1.80% -0.04% -0.35% 0.62% 0.50% EUR -0.51% -0.67% 1.40% -0.47% -0.77% 0.19% 0.07% GBP 0.17% 0.67% 1.91% 0.20% -0.11% 0.87% 0.74% JPY -1.80% -1.40% -1.91% -1.84% -2.03% -1.28% -1.20% CAD 0.04% 0.47% -0.20% 1.84% -0.25% 0.67% 0.54% AUD 0.35% 0.77% 0.11% 2.03% 0.25% 0.98% 0.85% NZD -0.62% -0.19% -0.87% 1.28% -0.67% -0.98% -0.14% CHF -0.50% -0.07% -0.74% 1.20% -0.54% -0.85% 0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar outperformed its major rivals midweek following the inflation report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the core CPI both increased by 0.3% on a monthly basis, matching market forecasts.

Later in the day, the BLS will publish the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for November and the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to decline to 220,000 from 224,000. In case this data arrives above 230,000, the USD could come under pressure and help GBP/USD push higher.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.3%. A bearish opening in Wall Street could cap GBP/USD's upside in the early American session.

Investors will also pay close attention to the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements. A dovish ECB surprise, be it a 50 basis points (bps) rate cut, or a 25 bps cut with a dovish policy statement, could trigger a Euro selloff. In this scenario, Pound Sterling could capture capital outflows out of the Euro and stay resilient against the USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

In case GBP/USD continues to trade above 1.2750-1.2760 area, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) are located, it could meet the next resistance at 1.2800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) before targeting 1.2850 (static level).

On the downside, immediate support aligns at 1.2730 (50-period SMA) ahead of 1.2700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2670 (100-period SMA).