GBP/USD trades in positive territory slightly below 1.3050 on Friday.

The sharp decline seen in EUR/GBP helped Pound Sterling gather strength.

The pair could extend its recovery if risk mood continues to improve.

GBP/USD ignored the persistent US Dollar (USD) strength and closed in positive territory on Thursday. The pair continued to edge higher early Friday and advanced to the 1.3050 area. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk mood could impact GBP/USD's action heading into the weekend.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.92% 0.19% 0.51% 0.16% 0.56% 0.59% 1.12% EUR -0.92% -0.79% -0.52% -0.67% -0.33% -0.41% 0.11% GBP -0.19% 0.79% 0.27% -0.00% 0.50% 0.43% 0.89% JPY -0.51% 0.52% -0.27% -0.34% 0.08% 0.14% 0.61% CAD -0.16% 0.67% 0.00% 0.34% 0.35% 0.46% 0.78% AUD -0.56% 0.33% -0.50% -0.08% -0.35% 0.05% 0.52% NZD -0.59% 0.41% -0.43% -0.14% -0.46% -0.05% 0.46% CHF -1.12% -0.11% -0.89% -0.61% -0.78% -0.52% -0.46% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Following the sharp decline seen on Wednesday, GBP/USD found a foothold on Thursday. Although the USD held resilient against its major rivals, Pound Sterling managed to capture capital outflows out of the Euro. Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to lower key rates by 25 basis points and President Christine Lagarde's dovish commentary, EUR/GBP fell nearly 0.5% on Thursday.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed early Friday that Retail Sales rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in September. This reading followed the 1% increase recorded in August and came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 0.3%, further supporting Pound Sterling.

Meanwhile, the bullish action seen in the major Asian equity indexes on upbeat Chinese data point to a positive shift in market sentiment on Friday. At the time of press, US Stock index futures were up between 0.1% and 0.4% on the day.

If Wall Street's main indexes rally after the opening bell, the USD could come under selling pressure in the American session and allow GBP/USD to stretch higher.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades above the descending trend line but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edges lower toward 50, pointing to a lack of bullish momentum.

On the upside, 1.3090-1.3100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, static level) aligns as first resistance area before 1.3130 (50-day Simple Moving Average(SMA)) and 1.3175 (20-day SMA).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.3000 (static level, round level), 1.2980 (end point of the downtrend) and 1.2960 (100-day SMA).