- GBP/USD moves sideways slightly below 1.3200 in the European session on Friday.
- July PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
- The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of directional momentum.
After posting small daily losses on Thursday, GBP/USD holds its ground early Friday but continues to trade below 1.3200. Key inflation data from the US could trigger the next directional move in the pair.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.96%
|0.23%
|0.61%
|-0.26%
|-0.18%
|-0.65%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.96%
|-0.79%
|-0.35%
|-1.20%
|-1.22%
|-1.58%
|-0.84%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|0.79%
|0.33%
|-0.49%
|-0.44%
|-0.87%
|-0.16%
|JPY
|-0.61%
|0.35%
|-0.33%
|-0.85%
|-0.70%
|-1.03%
|-0.46%
|CAD
|0.26%
|1.20%
|0.49%
|0.85%
|0.08%
|-0.34%
|0.32%
|AUD
|0.18%
|1.22%
|0.44%
|0.70%
|-0.08%
|-0.37%
|0.34%
|NZD
|0.65%
|1.58%
|0.87%
|1.03%
|0.34%
|0.37%
|0.71%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.84%
|0.16%
|0.46%
|-0.32%
|-0.34%
|-0.71%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength on the back of robust macroeconomic data releases, causing GBP/USD to close the second consecutive day in the red.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter higher to 3% from 2.8% in the previous estimate. Furthermore, the US Department of Labor announced that there were 231,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending August 24, down slightly from 233,000 in the previous week.
In the early American session, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for July, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 0.2% on a monthly basis.
A stronger-than-forecast increase in the monthly core PCE Price Index could cause investors to refrain from pricing in a 50 basis points Fed rate cut in September and help the USD find demand, causing GBP/USD to edge lower. On the other hand, a reading of 0.1% or lower could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently seeing a 33% chance of a 50 basis points Fed rate cut in September.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD fluctuates between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on Friday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index continues to move sideways at around 50, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.
On the downside, immediate support aligns at 1.3150 (50-period SMA) before 1.3130 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3100 (psychological level, static level). First resistance is located at 1.3200 (20-period SMA, static level) ahead of 1.3260 (static level).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range below 1.1100 and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. Earlier in the day, monthly PCE inflation data from the US came in line with the market expectation, failing to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD struggles to find a foothold, trades near 1.3150
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around 1.3150 on Friday. The US Dollar holds its ground following the July PCE inflation data and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats toward $2,500 ahead of the weekend
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward $2,500 in the American session on Friday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges higher toward 3.9% after US PCE inflation data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Week ahead – Investors brace for NFP amid Fed rate cut speculation
Here comes another NFP week, with investors eagerly awaiting the results as they try to discern the size and pace of the Fed’s forthcoming rate cuts. The weaker than expected July numbers triggered market turbulence, instilling fears about a potential recession in the US.
Easing Eurozone inflation to back an ECB rate cut in September Premium
Eurostat will publish the preliminary estimate of the August Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices on Friday, and the anticipated outcome will back up the case for another European Central Bank interest rate cut when policymakers meet in September.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.