GBP/USD moves sideways slightly below 1.3200 in the European session on Friday.

July PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.

The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of directional momentum.

After posting small daily losses on Thursday, GBP/USD holds its ground early Friday but continues to trade below 1.3200. Key inflation data from the US could trigger the next directional move in the pair.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.96% 0.23% 0.61% -0.26% -0.18% -0.65% 0.09% EUR -0.96% -0.79% -0.35% -1.20% -1.22% -1.58% -0.84% GBP -0.23% 0.79% 0.33% -0.49% -0.44% -0.87% -0.16% JPY -0.61% 0.35% -0.33% -0.85% -0.70% -1.03% -0.46% CAD 0.26% 1.20% 0.49% 0.85% 0.08% -0.34% 0.32% AUD 0.18% 1.22% 0.44% 0.70% -0.08% -0.37% 0.34% NZD 0.65% 1.58% 0.87% 1.03% 0.34% 0.37% 0.71% CHF -0.09% 0.84% 0.16% 0.46% -0.32% -0.34% -0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength on the back of robust macroeconomic data releases, causing GBP/USD to close the second consecutive day in the red.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter higher to 3% from 2.8% in the previous estimate. Furthermore, the US Department of Labor announced that there were 231,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending August 24, down slightly from 233,000 in the previous week.

In the early American session, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for July, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 0.2% on a monthly basis.

A stronger-than-forecast increase in the monthly core PCE Price Index could cause investors to refrain from pricing in a 50 basis points Fed rate cut in September and help the USD find demand, causing GBP/USD to edge lower. On the other hand, a reading of 0.1% or lower could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently seeing a 33% chance of a 50 basis points Fed rate cut in September.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD fluctuates between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on Friday. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index continues to move sideways at around 50, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.

On the downside, immediate support aligns at 1.3150 (50-period SMA) before 1.3130 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3100 (psychological level, static level). First resistance is located at 1.3200 (20-period SMA, static level) ahead of 1.3260 (static level).