GBP/USD enters a consolidation phase after closing in positive territory on Thursday.

Technical buyers could remain interested while the pair holds above 1.2970.

The US economic calendar will feature Durable Goods Orders data for September.

Following Wednesday's sharp decline, GBP/USD reversed its direction and gained more than 0.4% on Thursday. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.3000 in the European morning on Friday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.39% 0.55% 1.63% 0.26% 1.16% 1.13% 0.30% EUR -0.39% 0.08% 1.13% -0.07% 0.74% 0.62% -0.17% GBP -0.55% -0.08% 1.05% -0.28% 0.63% 0.58% -0.29% JPY -1.63% -1.13% -1.05% -1.35% -0.45% -0.43% -1.36% CAD -0.26% 0.07% 0.28% 1.35% 0.81% 0.92% -0.09% AUD -1.16% -0.74% -0.63% 0.45% -0.81% 0.04% -0.92% NZD -1.13% -0.62% -0.58% 0.43% -0.92% -0.04% -0.86% CHF -0.30% 0.17% 0.29% 1.36% 0.09% 0.92% 0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

After outperforming its rivals in the first half of the week, the US Dollar (USD) lost its strength on Thursday, with the US Dollar Index losing 0.4%. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment made it difficult for the USD to find demand, while retreating US Treasury bond yield further weighed on the currency.

Durable Goods Orders for September and the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index for October will be featured in the US economic calendar on Friday. The UoM data is unlikely to trigger a reaction because it will be a revision. If the Durable Goods Orders unexpectedly rise, the initial reaction could support the USD. On the other hand, a reading worse than the market expectation of -1% could hurt the currency and allow GBP/USD to stretch higher heading into the weekend.

In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.1% and 0.2%. A bullish opening in Wall Street could attract risk-on flows and cause the USD to weaken further in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades within the upper half of the descending regression channel but holds above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2970. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

In case GBP/USD continues to use 1.2970 as support, buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, immediate resistance is located at 1.3000-1.3010 (static level, upper limit of the descending channel) before 1.3050 (100-period SMA) and 1.3100 (static level).

On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2900 (mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.2800 (lower limit of the descending channel).