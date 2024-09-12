GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling holds above key support but outlook remains bearish

GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3050 in the European session on Thursday.

The near-term technical picture suggests that the bearish outlook remains unchanged.

The US economic calendar will offer mid-tier macroeconomic data.

GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session on Wednesday and dropped to its lowest level since August 20 near 1.3000 before staging a modest rebound on improving risk mood later in the day. The pair holds steady at around 1.3050 in the European session on Thursday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.60% 0.56% 0.27% 0.06% -0.10% 0.64% 1.18% EUR -0.60% -0.10% -0.28% -0.55% -0.74% 0.06% 0.58% GBP -0.56% 0.10% -1.44% -0.45% -0.65% 0.14% 0.66% JPY -0.27% 0.28% 1.44% -0.25% -0.37% 0.35% 1.08% CAD -0.06% 0.55% 0.45% 0.25% -0.10% 0.58% 1.30% AUD 0.10% 0.74% 0.65% 0.37% 0.10% 0.79% 1.29% NZD -0.64% -0.06% -0.14% -0.35% -0.58% -0.79% 0.53% CHF -1.18% -0.58% -0.66% -1.08% -1.30% -1.29% -0.53% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength following the August inflation report on Wednesday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.5% in August from 2.9% in July. However, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% on a monthly basis, coming in above the market expectation of 0.2%.

The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the August Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Thursday. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently pricing in a less than 15% probability of a 50 basis points rate cut. The market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room left on the upside. In case there is a significant increase in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street could make it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength and allow GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovers but remains below 50. Additionally, GBP/USD is yet to make a 4-hour close above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.3000 (static level, psychological level) aligns as first support before 1.2970 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) and 1.2900 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). In case GBP/USD continues to use 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) as support, 1.3100 (static level) could be seen as next resistance ahead of 1.3130 (50-period SMA, 100-period SMA).