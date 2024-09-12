GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling holds above key support but outlook remains bearish

- GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3050 in the European session on Thursday.
- The near-term technical picture suggests that the bearish outlook remains unchanged.
- The US economic calendar will offer mid-tier macroeconomic data.
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session on Wednesday and dropped to its lowest level since August 20 near 1.3000 before staging a modest rebound on improving risk mood later in the day. The pair holds steady at around 1.3050 in the European session on Thursday.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.60%
|0.56%
|0.27%
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|0.64%
|1.18%
|EUR
|-0.60%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.55%
|-0.74%
|0.06%
|0.58%
|GBP
|-0.56%
|0.10%
|-1.44%
|-0.45%
|-0.65%
|0.14%
|0.66%
|JPY
|-0.27%
|0.28%
|1.44%
|-0.25%
|-0.37%
|0.35%
|1.08%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|0.55%
|0.45%
|0.25%
|-0.10%
|0.58%
|1.30%
|AUD
|0.10%
|0.74%
|0.65%
|0.37%
|0.10%
|0.79%
|1.29%
|NZD
|-0.64%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.35%
|-0.58%
|-0.79%
|0.53%
|CHF
|-1.18%
|-0.58%
|-0.66%
|-1.08%
|-1.30%
|-1.29%
|-0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength following the August inflation report on Wednesday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.5% in August from 2.9% in July. However, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% on a monthly basis, coming in above the market expectation of 0.2%.
The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the August Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Thursday. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently pricing in a less than 15% probability of a 50 basis points rate cut. The market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room left on the upside. In case there is a significant increase in the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD.
Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street could make it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength and allow GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovers but remains below 50. Additionally, GBP/USD is yet to make a 4-hour close above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a lack of buyer interest.
On the downside, 1.3000 (static level, psychological level) aligns as first support before 1.2970 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) and 1.2900 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). In case GBP/USD continues to use 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) as support, 1.3100 (static level) could be seen as next resistance ahead of 1.3130 (50-period SMA, 100-period SMA).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD focuses on the 0.6800 hurdle
AUD/USD extended its bullish stance and rose to four-day highs north of the 0.6700 hurdle on Thursday, all in response to the marked offered stance in the US Dollar and strong sentiment in the risk-associated universe.
EUR/USD set sails to 1.1100 and beyond
EUR/USD finally left behind the recent multi-day retracement and managed to stage a strong rebound to the 1.1060-1.1065 band on the back of the intense resurgence of the downward trend in the Greenback.
Gold retains gains near fresh record highs
Gold maintains its bullish bias amidst the mild pullback in the Greenback and trades at a new record high at around $2,550. The data from the US showed that the annual producer inflation declined to 1.7% in August from 2.1% in July.
Ripple jumps after Grayscale launches XRP trust in the US
Ripple (XRP) rallied as much as 10% on Thursday following the announcement of a new vehicle for institutional investment. The altcoin corrected and has sustained 4% gains for now. Asset management giant Grayscale announced the creation of a single-asset investment fund for XRP.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.