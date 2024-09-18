GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling gathers bullish momentum after UK data, Fed is next

GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3200 on Wednesday.

Annual core CPI rose at a stronger pace than expected in August.

The Fed is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting.

GBP/USD gained traction in the European session on Wednesday and climbed above 1.3200 after closing in negative territory on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum as market focus shifts to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 2.2% in August, as expected. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.6% on a yearly basis, up from the 3.3% increase recorded in July and above analysts' estimate of 3.5%. With the immediate reaction, Pound Sterling gathered strength against its rivals.

The Fed is set to lower the policy rate following the September meeting. However, markets are split on the size of the rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 61% probability of a 50 basis points (bps) rate cut and a 39% chance of a 25 bps cut.

If the Fed opts for a 50 bps cut, the immediate reaction could cause the USD to come under strong selling pressure and open the door for another leg higher in GBP/USD. On the flip side, the USD could hold its ground if the Fed goes for a 25 bps rate reduction and trigger a downward correction in the pair.

Investors will also scrutinize the details of the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot-plot. In case the dot-plot shows at least another 75 bps rate reduction is projected by the end of the year, the USD could fail to benefit from a 25 bps rate cut.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 60 after falling toward 50 on Tuesday, reflecting a bullish tilt in the near-term outlook. GBP/USD could face interim resistance at 1.3260 (end-point of the latest uptrend) before 1.3300 (static level) and 1.3340 (static level).

On the downside, 1.3200 (static level) aligns as first support ahead of 1.3150-1.3140 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3100 (static level).