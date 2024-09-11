GBP/USD trades in a tight range slightly below 1.3100 on Wednesday.

August inflation data from the US will be scrutinized by investors.

Disappointing data releases from the UK don't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength.

Following Tuesday's indecisive action, GBP/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and trades in a tight channel slightly below 1.3100. August inflation data from the US could trigger the next big action in the pair.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.41% 0.36% -0.47% 0.16% 0.17% 0.54% 0.18% EUR -0.41% -0.10% -0.83% -0.25% -0.29% 0.15% -0.25% GBP -0.36% 0.10% -0.85% -0.14% -0.18% 0.23% -0.15% JPY 0.47% 0.83% 0.85% 0.62% 0.65% 1.00% 0.84% CAD -0.16% 0.25% 0.14% -0.62% 0.05% 0.37% 0.18% AUD -0.17% 0.29% 0.18% -0.65% -0.05% 0.41% 0.00% NZD -0.54% -0.15% -0.23% -1.00% -0.37% -0.41% -0.37% CHF -0.18% 0.25% 0.15% -0.84% -0.18% -0.01% 0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Although the US Dollar (USD) stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Wednesday, GBP/USD finds it difficult to gain traction, with the latest data releases from the UK disappointing market participants.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Wednesday that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production declined by 0.8% and 1%, respectively, on a monthly basis in July. Both of these prints fell short of analysts' estimates. Other data from the UK showed that the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was unchanged in July.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. Investors are likely to react to a surprise in the monthly core CPI reading, which is not distorted by base effects and excludes volatile food and energy prices.

Markets expect an increase of 0.2% in the monthly core CPI in August. A stronger-than-forecast reading could provide a boost to the USD and pave the way for another leg lower in GBP/USD. On the flip side, investors could reassess the probability of a 50 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve rate cut in September, which currently stands at 35% according to the CME FedWatch Tool, on a soft print and cause the USD to come under renewed selling pressure.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays below the 20-period, 50-period and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays near 40, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact.

GBP/USD could meet first support at 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend) before 1.3000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2970 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).

On the upside, interim resistance is located at 1.3100 (static level) ahead of 1.3130 (50-period SMA, 100-period SMA) and 1.3200 (psychological level, static level).