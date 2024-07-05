- GBP/USD trades at three-week highs above 1.2750 on Friday.
- Labour Party won parliamentary majority in general election as expected.
- Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 190,000 in June.
Following Thursday's subdued action, GBP/USD regained its traction and reached its highest level in three weeks near 1.2780 on Friday. 1.2800 aligns as next immediate resistance for the pair as investors gear up for the key data releases from the US.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.04%
|-1.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.48%
|-0.99%
|-0.45%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|1.04%
|-0.30%
|0.73%
|0.26%
|-0.06%
|0.29%
|0.72%
|GBP
|1.12%
|0.30%
|1.01%
|0.56%
|0.24%
|0.59%
|1.02%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.73%
|-1.01%
|-0.44%
|-0.89%
|-0.42%
|0.04%
|CAD
|0.48%
|-0.26%
|-0.56%
|0.44%
|-0.47%
|0.03%
|0.46%
|AUD
|0.99%
|0.06%
|-0.24%
|0.89%
|0.47%
|0.35%
|0.87%
|NZD
|0.45%
|-0.29%
|-0.59%
|0.42%
|-0.03%
|-0.35%
|0.45%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.72%
|-1.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.46%
|-0.87%
|-0.45%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The Labour Party won a parliamentary majority in the UK general election, securing 411 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons and paving the way for Labour leader Keir Starmer to become the next prime minister. As this outcome was largely expected, it had little to no impact on Pound Sterling's valuation.
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the June jobs report. Following the impressive 272,000 increase recorded in May, Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to rise 190,000 in June. The Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4% and the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings, is expected to decline to 3.9% from 4.1%.
Earlier in the week, the Manufacturing and the Services PMI reports published by the ISM pointed to a decline in these sectors' payrolls. Additionally, ADP Employment Change came in at 150,000 to miss the market expectation of 160,000, while the weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged higher to 238,000 in the week ending June 29, up from 234,000 in the previous week.
The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) seen this week suggests that markets might have already priced in a disappointing NFP reading. The market positioning, however, shows that there is more room for further USD weakness in case the jobs report feed into expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is still a 25% probability that the Fed leave the policy rate unchanged in September.
Hence, the immediate reaction to an NFP reading of 150,000, or lower, could fuel another leg higher in GBP/USD. On the flip side, a positive surprise could support the USD and limit the pair's upside heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70 and points to overbought conditions. Nevertheless, investors are likely to ignore this technical development in case the US data triggers a USD selloff. 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2860 (Jun 12 high) and 1.2900 (psychological level, static level).
On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2700 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)), 1.2670 (50-day SMA) and 1.2650 (100-day SMA).
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jul 05, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 190K
Previous: 272K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June Nonfarm Payrolls data? – LIVE
Markets eagerly await June jobs report, which fill feature Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures. Growing signs of loosening conditions in the labor market keep optimism for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September alive.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0800 ahead of US payrolls
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. The pair extends its week-long winning streak amid a broad US Dollar weakness and an upbeat market mood. The further upside hinges on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 after a landslide Labour victory
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2800 in the European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling is underpinned by the landslide Labour Party victory in the UK general election while the US Dollar awaits the Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh directives.
Gold continues positive run as investors foresee lower interest rates
Gold rises on Friday, continuing its run of positive days as investors become increasingly optimistic the Fed will lower interest rates sooner than previously thought, and the US Dollar softens, adding a lift to Gold which is predominantly bought and sold in Dollars.
Bitcoin faces second largest liquidation event in history, erasing 25% of Base meme coins’ market cap
Bitcoin on-chain data confirms that the current correction represents the second-largest liquidation event in BTC’s history. Base meme coin market capitalization dipped over 25% in the wake of the market-wide decline in crypto prices.