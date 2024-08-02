GBP/USD touched its lowest in nearly a month on Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that the pair is in the process of a correction.

US economic calendar will feature labor market data for July.

GBP/USD extended its slide after losing 0.9% on Thursday and touched its weakest level in nearly a month below 1.2710 early Friday. Although the pair managed to erase its daily gains, it could have a difficult time gathering momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.34% 1.04% -3.10% 0.33% 0.57% -0.93% -1.45% EUR -0.34% 0.67% -3.42% 0.02% 0.27% -1.28% -1.76% GBP -1.04% -0.67% -4.10% -0.67% -0.39% -1.92% -2.41% JPY 3.10% 3.42% 4.10% 3.52% 3.83% 2.24% 1.74% CAD -0.33% -0.02% 0.67% -3.52% 0.27% -1.28% -1.76% AUD -0.57% -0.27% 0.39% -3.83% -0.27% -1.52% -2.03% NZD 0.93% 1.28% 1.92% -2.24% 1.28% 1.52% -0.50% CHF 1.45% 1.76% 2.41% -1.74% 1.76% 2.03% 0.50% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5%. In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from confirming additional policy easing in the near future but failed to help Pound Sterling gather strength against its rivals.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the labor market data for July. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise 175,000 in July, following the 216,000 increase recorded in June. The Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.1%.

A disappointing NFP print, below 150,000, could cause the USD to weaken against its peers with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a positive surprise of 200,000, or higher, could boost the USD and force GBP/USD to continue to stretch lower ahead of the weekend.

In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.7% and 1.7% on the day. In case safe-haven flows dominate the markets in the American session, the USD could regather its strength even if the NFP reaction seems USD-negative at first.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD started to edge higher after testing 1.2710-1.2700 support area, where the Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend and the psychological level align. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays slightly below 30 after recovering from below-20, suggesting that the pair is in the process of correcting its oversold conditions.

On the upside, 1.2750 (static level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2780 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2800 (200-period Simple Moving Average).

In case GBP/USD falls below 1.2710-1.2700 area, 1.2620 (beginning point of the uptrend, static level) could be set as the next bearish target.