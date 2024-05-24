GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch lower while it remains below 1.2700

GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.2700 after posting losses on Thursday.

Disappointing UK data make it difficult for Pound Sterling to stage a rebound.

Sellers could look to retain control if the pair fails to stabilize above 1.2700.

GBP/USD closed in negative territory on Thursday and snapped a four-day winning streak. After touching its lowest level in a week below 1.2680 in the early European session on Friday, the pair recovered to the 1.2700 area.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported earlier in the day that Retail Sales declined 2.3% on a monthly basis in April. This reading followed the 0.2% decrease recorded in March and came in worse than the market expectation for a contraction of 0.4%. This disappointing data doesn't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength against its rivals.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.40% -0.01% 0.89% 0.77% 1.25% 0.48% 0.63% EUR -0.40% -0.44% 0.54% 0.39% 0.89% 0.09% 0.23% GBP 0.01% 0.44% 0.84% 0.83% 1.32% 0.51% 0.67% JPY -0.89% -0.54% -0.84% -0.14% 0.35% -0.40% -0.26% CAD -0.77% -0.39% -0.83% 0.14% 0.43% -0.29% -0.14% AUD -1.25% -0.89% -1.32% -0.35% -0.43% -0.80% -0.68% NZD -0.48% -0.09% -0.51% 0.40% 0.29% 0.80% 0.15% CHF -0.63% -0.23% -0.67% 0.26% 0.14% 0.68% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Later in the day, Durable Goods Orders figures for April will be featured in the US economic docket. These data, however, are unlikely to impact the US Dollar's valuation as they are not expected to influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate outlook.

On Thursday, the data from the US showed that S&P Global Composite PMI rose to 54.4 in May's flash estimate, highlighting that the business activity in the private sector expanded at its strongest pace in two years. The probability of the Fed leaving its policy rate unchanged climbed to nearly 50% after the PMI report, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, from 35% earlier in the week.

Investors could react to changes in risk perception heading into the weekend. Following the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday, US stock index futures trade modestly higher in the European session on Friday. A rebound in US stocks ahead of the weekend could limit the USD's gains and help GBP/USD hold its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, pointing to a lack of directional momentum. If GBP/USD fails to stabilize above 1.2700, 1.2660 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next support before the critical 1.2630 level, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the lower limit of the ascending channel meet.

On the upside, immediate resistance aligns at 1.2720 (mid-point of the ascending channel) ahead of 1.2760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.2800 (upper limit of the ascending channel).