GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch lower in case 1.3250 support fails

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3300 following Tuesday's sharp drop.

The technical outlook remains bearish in the near term.

ADP Employment Change in the US is forecast to arrive at 120,000 in September.

GBP/USD turned south on Tuesday and lost nearly 0.7% on a daily basis. The pair edges higher toward 1.3300 in the European session on Wednesday but the technical outlook is yet to highlight a buildup of recovery momentum.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.76% 0.54% 1.37% -0.22% 0.00% 0.68% 0.48% EUR -0.76% -0.20% 0.61% -0.94% -0.69% -0.04% -0.18% GBP -0.54% 0.20% 0.94% -0.74% -0.49% 0.16% 0.02% JPY -1.37% -0.61% -0.94% -1.51% -1.40% -0.64% -0.80% CAD 0.22% 0.94% 0.74% 1.51% 0.27% 0.91% 0.77% AUD -0.00% 0.69% 0.49% 1.40% -0.27% 0.65% 0.51% NZD -0.68% 0.04% -0.16% 0.64% -0.91% -0.65% -0.16% CHF -0.48% 0.18% -0.02% 0.80% -0.77% -0.51% 0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Following a bullish start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) continued to gather strength on Tuesday, forcing GBP/USD to push lower. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid escalating geopolitical tensions helped the USD outperform its rivals. Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of job openings on the last business day of August stood at 8.04, up from 7.71 million in July and above the market expectation of 7.65 million, further supporting the USD.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will publish the private sector employment report later in the day. Investors expect the private sector payrolls to rise by 120,000 following August's 99,000 increase. A disappointing print below 100,000 could cause investors to price in a negative surprise in Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data and cause the USD to come under selling pressure. On the other hand, a reading above the market forecast could help the USD hold its ground.

Investors will also pay close attention to headlines surrounding the crisis in the Middle East. Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran has fired about 200 ballistic missiles. In the meantime, the Israeli Defense Forces has reportedly deployed additional troops to Lebanon, prompting the evacuation of 24 villages in Southern Lebanon. A further escalation of geopolitical tensions could allow the USD to benefit from safe-haven flows.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 50, suggesting that the recent recovery attempt could be a technical correction rather than the beginning of a reversal.

On the downside, interim support is located at 1.3275 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.3250, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located. A daily close below the latter could attract technical sellers and open the door for another leg lower toward 1.3180 (200-period SMA).

In case GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3300 (static level), it could face next resistance at 1.3340-1.3350 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA, 20-period SMA) before 1.3400 (round level).