GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European morning on Thursday.

The BoE is expected to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points.

Interest rate swaps see a nearly 40% chance of the BoE keeping bank rate unchanged.

After posting small gains on Wednesday, GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.2800 in the European morning on Thursday.

Economic Indicator BoE Interest Rate Decision The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP. Read more. Next release: Thu Aug 01, 2024 11:00 Frequency: Irregular Consensus: 5% Previous: 5.25% Source: Bank of England

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand in the American session on Wednesday and helped GBP/USD edge higher. The Federal Reserve (Fed) left its monetary policy settings unchanged as expected after the July meeting. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that there was a "real discussion" about the case for reducing rates at the meeting, adding that a rate cut could be on the table in September.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to lower its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5%. According to Reuters, interest rate swaps price in a nearly 40% chance of the BoE maintaining the bank rate. Hence, the interest rate announcement could trigger a significant market reaction.

In case the BoE holds the policy rate unchanged, the immediate reaction is likely to provide a boost to Pound Sterling and open the door for a decisive rebound in GBP/USD. On the other hand, Pound Sterling could weaken further in case of a 25 bps cut, even though that is the current market expectation.

Following the rate announcement, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver the policy statement and respond to questions at a press conference starting at 11:30 GMT.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading below 1.2800, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. In case this level stays intact as resistance, additional losses toward 1.2710-1.2700 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend, psychological level) could be seen.

On the upside, 1.2830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, descending trend line) aligns as first resistance before 1.2880 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2900 (100-period SMA).