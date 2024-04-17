GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum in the European session on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK edged lower to 3.2% in March.

The pair could encounter strong resistance at 1.2500.

GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Wednesday and climbed above 1.2450. The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of recovery momentum but the pair could face stiff resistance at 1.2500.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.2% in March from 3.4% in February. This reading came in above the market expectation of 3.1%. Furthermore, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.2% in the same period, compared to analysts' estimate of 4.1%. With the immediate reaction to these readings, Pound Sterling gathered strength against its rivals.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.34% -0.08% -0.17% -0.08% -0.24% -0.26% EUR 0.18% -0.16% 0.10% 0.00% 0.07% -0.09% -0.07% GBP 0.32% 0.15% 0.26% 0.16% 0.23% 0.07% 0.06% CAD 0.07% -0.10% -0.27% -0.11% -0.03% -0.19% -0.19% AUD 0.16% 0.00% -0.15% 0.11% 0.07% -0.08% -0.08% JPY 0.09% -0.08% -0.25% 0.03% -0.13% -0.17% -0.16% NZD 0.26% 0.06% -0.08% 0.17% 0.07% 0.15% -0.02% CHF 0.25% 0.08% -0.07% 0.18% 0.08% 0.15% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

In the meantime, the US Dollar struggles to find demand and helps GBP/USD edge higher as market mood improves midweek. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is rising more than 0.5% on the day and US stock index futures are up between 0.2% and 0.4%.

In the absence of high-tier data releases from the US, GBP/USD could hold its ground in case risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets.

Investors will also keep a close eye on the developments surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict. Israel is expected to hold a cabinet meeting to decide how they will respond to Iran's retaliatory attack over the weekend. If geopolitical tensions escalate further in the Middle East, the USD could regather its strength and limit GBP/USD's upside.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD rose above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart for the first time in a week and the Relative Strength Index advanced toward 50, reflecting a buildup of recovery momentum.

On the upside, 1.2500 (former support, psychological level) aligns as immediate resistance. If GBP/USD manages to flip that level into support, it could extend its recovery toward 1.2560 (static level) and 1.2580 (200-day SMA, upper limit of the descending channel).

First support is located at 1.2400 (psychological level, static level) ahead of 1.2380 (lower limit of the descending channel).