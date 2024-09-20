GBP/USD climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.3300 on Friday.

Upbeat Retail Sales data from the UK boosts Pound Sterling.

The pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions.

Following Thursday's volatile action, GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since March 2022 above 1.3300 in the European morning on Friday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.90% -1.50% 1.56% -0.28% -1.66% -1.42% -0.13% EUR 0.90% -0.66% 2.43% 0.60% -0.81% -0.60% 0.74% GBP 1.50% 0.66% 3.03% 1.26% -0.16% 0.09% 1.41% JPY -1.56% -2.43% -3.03% -1.80% -3.10% -2.91% -1.73% CAD 0.28% -0.60% -1.26% 1.80% -1.47% -1.15% 0.03% AUD 1.66% 0.81% 0.16% 3.10% 1.47% 0.24% 1.56% NZD 1.42% 0.60% -0.09% 2.91% 1.15% -0.24% 1.32% CHF 0.13% -0.74% -1.41% 1.73% -0.03% -1.56% -1.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it left the policy rate unchanged after the September meeting, as expected. In a hawkish surprise, only one policymaker voted in favor of a 25 basis points rate cut. Speaking later in the day, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that he is optimistic that interest rates in the UK will fall but added that they need to see more evidence of residual inflation pressure disappearing. Although GBP/USD retreated slightly after the BoE event, it closed in positive territory on Friday.

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and the upbeat data from the UK helped GBP/USD push higher early Friday. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales rose 1% on a monthly basis in August, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases that could impact GBP/USD's action on Friday. Hence, investors could pay close attention to changes in risk perception. On Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes registered strong gains. In the European morning on Friday, US stock index futures trade marginally lower. A deep correction in US stocks after the opening bell could support the USD and limit GBP/USD upside. On the other hand, investors could ignore overbought conditions and allow the pair to stretch higher if risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 80, reflecting overbought conditions for GBP/USD. On the upside, 1.3350 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel) aligns as next resistance before 1.3400 (psychological level, static level).

In case GBP/USD retreats below 1.3300 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and starts using this level as resistance, an extended correction toward 1.3230 (lower limit of the ascending channel) could be seen.