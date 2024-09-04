GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.3100 on Wednesday.

The technical outlook doesn't yet show a buildup of recovery momentum.

The risk-averse market environment could cap the pair's upside.

GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level in over a week below 1.3100 on Tuesday but managed to close the day above this level. The pair trades marginally higher in the European session on Wednesday as investors await the next catalyst.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.08% 0.02% -0.68% 0.52% 0.86% 0.98% -0.12% EUR 0.08% 0.12% -0.61% 0.58% 0.95% 1.05% -0.05% GBP -0.02% -0.12% -0.74% 0.45% 0.80% 0.95% -0.19% JPY 0.68% 0.61% 0.74% 1.15% 1.57% 1.78% 0.48% CAD -0.52% -0.58% -0.45% -1.15% 0.38% 0.45% -0.64% AUD -0.86% -0.95% -0.80% -1.57% -0.38% 0.09% -0.99% NZD -0.98% -1.05% -0.95% -1.78% -0.45% -0.09% -1.09% CHF 0.12% 0.05% 0.19% -0.48% 0.64% 0.99% 1.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) showed no immediate reaction to the ISM Manufacturing PMI data on Tuesday, which edged higher to 47.2 in August from 46.8 in July. The risk-averse market atmosphere, as reflected by the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes, allowed the USD to hold its ground and forced GBP/USD to stretch lower.

In the European session, US stock index futures are down between 0.15% and 0.6% on the day. In case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could have a difficult time extending its rebound.

Investors will also pay close attention to the JOLTS Job Openings data for July on Wednesday. Markets expect the number of job openings to stand at 8.1 million on the last business day of July. A reading at or above 8.5 million could ease concerns over the labor market outlook and help the USD gather strength with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, a lower-than-expected print could hurt the USD and allow GBP/USD to edge higher.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator recovered above 40 after falling toward 30 on Tuesday, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

GBP/USD trades near 1.3130, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of level of the latest uptrend meets the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. In case the pair flips that level into support, 1.3170 (50-period SMA) could be seen as next resistance before 1.3200 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, 1.3100 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support before 1.3060 (100-period SMA) and 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).