GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could correct lower on a positive NFP surprise

GBP/USD stays below 1.3200 after closing in positive territory on Thursday.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish August labor market data on Friday.

Investors expect an increase of 160,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls.

GBP/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday and closed the second consecutive day in positive territory. After coming in within a touching distance of 1.3200, however, the pair lost its bullish momentum and started to retreat toward 1.3150.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.53% -0.29% -2.31% 0.09% 0.43% 0.29% -0.86% EUR 0.53% 0.27% -1.81% 0.60% 0.98% 0.81% -0.34% GBP 0.29% -0.27% -2.09% 0.32% 0.68% 0.57% -0.63% JPY 2.31% 1.81% 2.09% 2.41% 2.84% 2.79% 1.42% CAD -0.09% -0.60% -0.32% -2.41% 0.38% 0.19% -0.95% AUD -0.43% -0.98% -0.68% -2.84% -0.38% -0.17% -1.31% NZD -0.29% -0.81% -0.57% -2.79% -0.19% 0.17% -1.14% CHF 0.86% 0.34% 0.63% -1.42% 0.95% 1.31% 1.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

On Thursday, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that payrolls in the private sector increased by 99,000 in August. This reading followed July's 111,000 increase and came in much below the market expectation of 145,000. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure and allowed GBP/USD to push higher.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release labor market data for August. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise 160,000.

Growing signs of a cooldown in the US labor market have been feeding into expectations for a large Federal Reserve (Fed) rate reduction at the September policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently see a 43% chance of a 50 bps rate cut.

A disappointing NFP reading, near 100,000, could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders heading into the weekend and fuel another leg higher in GBP/USD. On the other hand, a positive surprise, with a print close to 200,000, could have the opposite effect on the USD's valuation and make it difficult for GBP/USD to find a foothold in the American session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 60, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. On the downside, immediate support is located at 1.3130, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns. In case this support fails, 1.3100 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) could be seen as the next bearish target ahead of 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level).

GBP/USD is likely to face first resistance at 1.3200 (static level). If the pair manages to clear this level, it could target 1.3260 (end-point of the uptrend) and 1.3300 (static level) next.