GBP/USD trades below 1.3350 in the European session on Tuesday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt.

US economic calendar will feature ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data.

GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure early Tuesday and trades in negative territory below 1.3350 after failing so stabilize above 1.3400 on Monday. The pair's technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.26% 0.32% 0.13% 0.08% 0.03% 0.42% 0.09% EUR -0.26% 0.05% -0.14% -0.18% -0.23% 0.15% -0.18% GBP -0.32% -0.05% -0.19% -0.24% -0.28% 0.11% -0.22% JPY -0.13% 0.14% 0.19% -0.03% -0.09% 0.30% -0.02% CAD -0.08% 0.18% 0.24% 0.03% -0.05% 0.32% 0.01% AUD -0.03% 0.23% 0.28% 0.09% 0.05% 0.39% 0.05% NZD -0.42% -0.15% -0.11% -0.30% -0.32% -0.39% -0.32% CHF -0.09% 0.18% 0.22% 0.02% -0.01% -0.05% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD rose above 1.3400 during the European trading hours on Monday but failed to gather bullish momentum. With markets adopting a cautious stance on the last trading of the third quarter, the US Dollar (USD) managed to hold its ground and caused the pair to erase its daily gains.

Early Tuesday, GBP/USD continues to stretch lower as the USD extends its recovery. In the second half of the day, JOLTS Job Openings data for August and the ISM Manufacturing PMI report for September will be featured in the US economic calendar.

While speaking at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting in Nashville on Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the labor market may give a better real time picture of the state of the economy than the Gross Domestic Product. Hence, a significant drop in the number of job openings, with a reading at or below 7 million, could hurt the USD and allow GBP/USD to regain its traction. On the other hand, a print above 8 million could have the opposite impact on the pair's action.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD dropped below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel coming from September 11 and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined toward 40, reflecting a bearish shift in the short-term outlook.

On the downside, 1.3300 (round level) aligns as interim support before 1.3275 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3240-1.3230 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 50% retracement). In case GBP/USD returns within the ascending channel by reclaiming 1.3350 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 50-period SMA), 1.3400 (round level) and 1.3440 (mid-point of the ascending channel) could be seen as next resistance levels.