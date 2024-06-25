GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.2700 on Tuesday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.

Buyers could refrain from betting on an extended GBP/USD rebound unless 1.2700 turns into support.

GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and gained more than 0.3% on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak. The pair holds steady near 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday and technical buyers could look to retain control once this level is confirmed as support.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.38% -0.18% -0.26% -0.27% -0.07% -0.05% EUR 0.33% -0.02% 0.21% 0.12% 0.09% 0.30% 0.36% GBP 0.38% 0.02% 0.18% 0.14% 0.11% 0.33% 0.38% JPY 0.18% -0.21% -0.18% -0.09% -0.07% 0.14% 0.12% CAD 0.26% -0.12% -0.14% 0.09% 0.00% 0.19% 0.25% AUD 0.27% -0.09% -0.11% 0.07% -0.00% 0.22% 0.27% NZD 0.07% -0.30% -0.33% -0.14% -0.19% -0.22% 0.04% CHF 0.05% -0.36% -0.38% -0.12% -0.25% -0.27% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood at the beginning of the week caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose interest. The mixed action seen in major US equity indexes in the American session, however, made it difficult for GBP/USD to stretch higher on Monday.

The UK's FTSE 100 Index trades marginally lower on the day and US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session, pointing to a cautious market stance.

The Conference Board will release the US Consumer Confidence Index data for June later in the day. Investors are likely to react to the survey's findings on labor market conditions. In May, Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at the Conference Board said the strong labor market continued to bolster consumers’ overall assessment of the present situation. "Views of current labor market conditions improved in May, as fewer respondents said jobs were hard to get, which outweighed a slight decline in the number who said jobs were plentiful," Peterson added.

If the survey shows that upbeat labor market conditions continue to lift consumer sentiment, the USD could gather strength in the second half of the day. On the other hand, a significant decline in the headline Consumer Confidence Index could hurt the currency.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart aligns as immediate resistance at 1.2700. In case GBP/USD manages to stabilize above this level, technical buyers could show interest and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.2730 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2640, 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2580 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) if 1.2700 stays intact as resistance.