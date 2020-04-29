GBP/USD Current price: 1.2460

The UK revised its coronavirus death toll, with over 5,000 more fatalities than previously estimated.

UK lockdown expected to be extended beyond May 7 as the number of daily cases remains high.

GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.2400, still neutral in the short-term.

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.2388, helped by dismal US data and Wall Street’s substantial gains. The pound came under pressure amid speculation that the UK will extend its lockdown measures past May 7. The UK government reported that over 26,000 people died due to COVID-19, including hospital, care homes and the community. That’s quite an upward revision from the previous known total of 21,745 and a drag for sterling. With US Q1 GDP worse than expected and US Fed’s Chief Powell ready to do whatever it takes, the pair was able to finish the day around 1.2450. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2460 price zone marginally up for the day. Despite being in positive territory, the daily chart shows that it set a lower high and a lower low, skewing the risk to the downside. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair remains neutral with limited bearish potential, holding just above its 20 and 100 SMA and as technical indicators post modest advances from their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.2425 1.2390 1.2355

Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2525 1.2560