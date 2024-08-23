GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.3100 in the European session on Friday.

Improving risk mood makes it difficult for the USD to hold its ground.

Fed Chairman Powell's speech at Jackson Hole could ramp up market volatility.

GBP/USD closed the day flat despite the renewed US Dollar (USD) strength on Thursday and continued to stretch higher early Friday. As investors gear up for Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the pair trades at its highest level in over a year above 1.3130.

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the negative shift seen in risk mood on Thursday and the USD Index snapped a four-day losing streak. Pound Sterling, however, held its ground, supported by the upbeat UK PMI data, which showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a strong pace in August.

Early Friday, US stock index futures gain between 0.3% and 0.6%, reflecting an improvement in market sentiment and making it difficult for the USD Index to build on Thursday's rebound.

In the early American session, Powell's comments on the policy outlook could impact the USD's valuation and impact GBP/USD's action heading into the weekend.

Markets are currently fully pricing in a 25 basis points rate cut in September, as per CME FedWatch Tool, and see a 25% chance of a 50 basis points reduction. The market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room left on the downside even if Powell outright confirms a 25 bps rate cut at the next meeting. In case he notes they will take a gradual approach to policy easing and won't consider larger rate cuts, the USD could gather strength heading into the weekend and cause GBP/USD to correct lower.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 80, reflecting overbought conditions for GBP/USD in the near term. On the upside, the upper limit of the ascending channel aligns as next resistance at 1.3160 before 1.3200 (psychological level, static level).

First support could be seen at 1.3100 (psychological level, static level) before 1.3070 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.3030 (static level).