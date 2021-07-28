GBP/USD Forecast: Next stop, 1.40? Covid, Brexit and the Fed could result in further gains

- GBP/USD has been advancing as the UK continued reporting falling covid cases.
- A Brexit truce and a potentially dovish Fed decision could send the pair higher.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing cable is trading in an upward channel.
Seven in a row – UK COVID-19 cases have dropped every day in the past week, providing hope that the worst of the Delta variant is over. The drop in infections reflects previous restrictions and is still limited to cases – hospitalizations are still high and deaths above the pre-strain levels. Moreover, the effects of Britain's grand July 19 reopening are still awaited.
Nevertheless, seeing fewer cases is undoubtedly encouraging for Britain and the pound, but also for the entire world. The risk-on mood is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
The greenback will likely have another reason to fall when the Federal Reserve announces its decision later in the day. After kicking off the debate about tapering its bond-buying scheme in June, the world's most powerful central bank seems to be slowing down.
Despite the rise in inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that reducing purchases is still "a ways off," just two weeks ago. Powell and his colleagues still see rising prices as transitory and are also wary of the Delta variant.
On Tuesday, authorities recommended Americans to return to wearing face masks under certain conditions, a setback that the Fed undoubtedly took note of. Even if Britain's example is encouraging, uncertainty remains elevated.
If the Fed refrains from any hint of imminent tightening, the dollar could fall.
Previews:
- Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
- Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of an inflation dilemma
Returning to the UK, sterling has another reason to shine, this time from the Brexit front. The EU has agreed to pause any legal action related to the Northern Irish protocol and its lack of implementation by Britain. The two sides were clashing over the topic and this summer lull is good news.
Overall, cable has room to extend its climb.
GBP/USD Technical analysis
Pound/dollar is trading in an upward channel, as the four-hour chart shows. On its way up, it surpassed the 200 Simple Moving Average and benefits from upside momentum. The only potential halt to the rally is the fact that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 70 – about to enter overbought conditions.
Resistance awaits at 1.3895, the daily high, followed by 1.3930, which held it down several weeks ago, and finally by the psychologically significant 1.40 level.
Support is at 1.3830, a cap from earlier this week, followed by 1.375 and 1.3725.
See Analyzing inter-market correlations to see if reflation trade is coming to an end – July 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
Gold’s battle with $1800 extends, levels to watch ahead of Fed
Gold price is rising back above $1800, defending the key support area around $1798 amid a cautious market mood heading into the Fed decision. The sell-off in the Chinese stocks seems to have paused, offering some support to the Asian indices.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....